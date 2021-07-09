First look at Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex And The City reboot

Sarah Jessica Parker

HBO Max has shared the first cast photo from the highly-anticipated Sex And The City reboot.

Sarah Jessica Parker gets back into character as New York City columnist Carrie Bradshaw, alongside Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York.

The three are pictured walking down the street in their old stomping ground of New York City with Parker sporting a high-waisted striped skirt and white blouse.

Nixon has blonde hair and wears high-waisted white trousers, while Davis is seen in a polka dot top paired with a black skirt and heels.

The series, called And Just Like That…, is expected to catch up with the cast years after fans last saw them in 2010 film Sex And The City 2.

Parker, 56, has been sharing pictures from their readthrough sessions with fans on social media.

It was previously announced that Chris Noth will reprise his role as Mr Big in the reboot, while Willie Garson and Mario Cantone are also returning.

However Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, will not be appearing following years of a reported rift between her and Parker.