Fans Marvel at action-packed, star-studded Avengers: Infinity War trailer

The first trailer for Marvel’s star-studded Avengers: Infinity War has dropped, sending film fans into a tailspin of excitement on social media.

The highly anticipated film brings together the major players in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), including the Avengers and Spider-Man, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange, Thor and Black Panther, among others.

Infinity War, the 19th film in the MCU and a sequel to 2012’s Marvel’s The Avengers and 2015’s Avengers: Age Of Ultron, has been described as an “unprecedented cinematic journey 10 years in the making” and “the deadliest showdown of all time”.

It’s an epic, action-packed glimpse at the blockbuster effort, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

With an ensemble cast that reads like a who’s who of Hollywood – including Robert Downey Jr, Benedict Cumberbatch, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Pratt, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston and Zoe Saldana – the film’s trailer had fans across the world chomping at the bit.

One fan commented: “The scale of this movie is crazy!!”

One enthused: “HOW AM I SUPPOSED TO JUST GO ABOUT MY DAY AFTER THAT EPIC AF AVENGERS TEASER?!?!? TELL ME MARVEL!!!!!”

“OMG just saw the #InfinityWar trailer and pee’d my pants a little from excitement,” another wrote.

Taking a pop at one of the MCU’s biggest film rivals, another said: “#InfinityWar trailer was better than the entire Justice League movie.”

One fan joked: “Wow, I think the #InfinityWarTrailer just made more money in the last 20 minutes than Justice League has in the last few weeks…”

Many said they were watching the trailer over and over again.

“Currently suffering from RIWTV (RepeatInfinityWarTrailerViewing),” one fan joked, while another said they were going to watch it “at least 10 more times” to calm their nerves.

Others had some concerns, largely about the number of big-name stars.

One said: “I’m scared there are too many characters to make a coherent and significant movie without cheapening them But I’m also so hyped! Bring it on!”

“There are way too many characters to believe that #InfinityWar will work, but @Marvel has earned the benefit of the doubt. Plus this #InfinityWarTrailer is (fire),” another remarked.

Infinity War also stars Chris Hemsworth, Chadwick Boseman, Benicio del Toro, Tom Holland, Anthony Mackie, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Jeremy Renner, Cobie Smulders and Paul Bettany.

Avengers: Infinity War will be released in cinemas in May 2018.