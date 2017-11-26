Stanley Johnson beats Boris to Prime Minister

I’m A Celebrity fans saw the funny side as Stanley Johnson beat his son Boris to the role of Prime Minister.

The 77-year-old former MEP was elected Prime Minister of the jungle camp by viewers of the ITV reality show.

When his name was read out, former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale quipped: “You’ve been trying so hard as a family and you’ve done it.”

One person wrote on Twitter: “So Stanley Johnson has become Prime Minister on #imaceleb I bet Boris is fuming.”

So Stanley Johnson has become Primie Minister on #imaceleb I bet Boris is fuming ? — Lewis (@ItsLewis7592) November 26, 2017

“Boris must be gutted his Dad is Prime Minister before him!” said another.

Boris must be gutted his Dad is Prime Minister before him! #stanley #imaceleb — Martin Page (@MartinKPage) November 26, 2017

Another person suggested: “Stanley needs to have a word with Boris on how to get to No 10.”

Advertising

Stanley needs to have a word with Boris on how to get to No 10. #ImACeleb — Saqlain A Choudry (@SaqlainAChoudry) November 26, 2017

“Boris Johnson is going to be EXTREMELY jealous that his dad Stanley is Prime Minister, isn’t he?” tweeted one.

Boris Johnson is going to be EXTREMELY jealous that his dad Stanley is Prime Minister, isn't he? ?? #ImACeleb — Gary Hynds (@GaryHynds) November 26, 2017

However, Johnson’s glory was short-lived as he had viewers “crying with laughter” when he accidentally deflated his lilo on a candle.

Advertising

Johnson was standing near a candle when he unwittingly waved his lilo too close to a flame and melted a hole in the plastic, causing it to deflate in his hands.

Fellow contestant Amir Khan said of what happened: “Oh my God, so funny.

“I was watching the camp from the treehouse and I saw the Prime Minister holding his lilo.

“Then I saw the lilo go down and down and down and literally in his hands all flat.”

Refusing to give up, Johnson decided to patch it with a plaster from the first aid box.

“This is what you do if you’re running an economy. You think of immediate patch up measures,” he said.

He told the camp: “All I want to say is I’m very very sorry that there was a leak so early on in my administration. There was no point me setting up an inquiry because it was perfectly obvious that this particular leak came direct from the Prime Minister anyway.”

One person wrote on Twitter: “#ImACeleb literally crying with laughter at Stanley getting a hole in his lilo. God bless him he patched it up good.”

#ImACeleb literally crying with laughter at Stanley getting a hole in his lilo ????. God bless him he patched it up good. — Rachel Hammond (@RachelH2004) November 26, 2017

Another tweeted: “Watching Stanley’s lilo burst is the funniest thing I’ve ever seen!”

Watching Stanley's lilo burst is the funniest thing I've ever seen! #ImACeleb #OhBugger — James Summers (@sleepysummers) November 26, 2017

“Absolutely wetting myself at Stanley and his lilo,” admitted another.

Absolutely wetting myself at Stanley and his lilo ??????? #ImACeleb — ellie (@elliemae_eldin) November 26, 2017

Sunday night’s episode also saw Rebekah Vardy and Jamie Lomas triumph in The Hole Bushtucker Trial and the entire camp take on a live Battle Of The Sexes challenge.