What other I’m A Celeb contestants have left the jungle early?

Showbiz | Published:

Jack Maynard has just left the ITV show.

Jack Maynard has left I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (ITV/PA)

Jack Maynard is the latest in a long line of contestants who have left the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle early.

The YouTube star has faced allegations of racism and homophobia after old tweets emerged online, leading him to leave the jungle to defend himself.

Here are some of the other celebrities that ended up leaving the show prematurely.

1. Spencer Matthews (2015)

Spencer Matthews arrives at the TV Choice Awards at the Dorchester hotel in London.
Spencer Matthews had to leave the show after using steroids (Ian West/PA)

After taking the pills to Australia, and telling the production team about them, he was told it would be unsafe for him to continue in the jungle.

2. Lady Colin Campbell (2015)

RETRANSMITTED CORRECTING HEADLINE Lady Colin Campbell arriving for the Oldie of the Year awards, at Simpsons-in-the-Strand, London.
So called ‘Lady C’ was famous for her jungle arguments (Yui Mok/PA)

On her last day she rowed with fellow contestants Tony Hadley and Duncan Bannatyne, having frequently argued with them during her jungle stint.

3. Gemma Collins (2014)

Gemma Collins arriving for the 2013 National Television Awards at the O2 Arena, London.
Gemma Collins thought she had contracted malaria (Dominic Lipinksi/PA)

4. Craig Charles (2014)

Craig Charles arriving for the National Television Awards 2010, at the 02 Arena, London.
The Coronation Street star’s brother died (Ian West/PA)

The actor flew home after being told of the death of his older brother, Dean, who reportedly had a heart attack at his home in Spain.

5. Brian Conley (2012)

Brian Conley at the launch of Strictly Come Dancing
Brian Conley also appeared in Strictly Come Dancing (Matt Crossick/PA)

6. Freddie Starr (2011)

Freddie Starr
Freddie Starr had allergies that led him to leave the jungle (PA/PA)

Medics advised Starr to drop out of the competition in case his illness flared up again.

7. Katie Price (2009)

Katie Price at the National Television Awards 2017 – Arrivals – London
Katie Price left her second stint in the jungle early (Ian West/PA)

She later said being in the jungle reminded her of ex-husband Peter Andre, who she met the first time she took part in the competition.

Showbiz

