What other I’m A Celeb contestants have left the jungle early?
Jack Maynard has just left the ITV show.
Jack Maynard is the latest in a long line of contestants who have left the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle early.
The YouTube star has faced allegations of racism and homophobia after old tweets emerged online, leading him to leave the jungle to defend himself.
Here are some of the other celebrities that ended up leaving the show prematurely.
1. Spencer Matthews (2015)
After taking the pills to Australia, and telling the production team about them, he was told it would be unsafe for him to continue in the jungle.
2. Lady Colin Campbell (2015)
On her last day she rowed with fellow contestants Tony Hadley and Duncan Bannatyne, having frequently argued with them during her jungle stint.
3. Gemma Collins (2014)
4. Craig Charles (2014)
The actor flew home after being told of the death of his older brother, Dean, who reportedly had a heart attack at his home in Spain.
5. Brian Conley (2012)
6. Freddie Starr (2011)
Medics advised Starr to drop out of the competition in case his illness flared up again.
7. Katie Price (2009)
She later said being in the jungle reminded her of ex-husband Peter Andre, who she met the first time she took part in the competition.
