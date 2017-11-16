Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell to attend Daddy’s Home 2 premiere

Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell are to take to the red carpet for the premiere of Daddy’s Home 2.

The sequel to the 2015 film sees former rivals Dusty (Wahlberg) and Brad (Ferrell) join forces to provide their children with the perfect Christmas.

But the arrival of their fathers, John Lithgow and Mel Gibson, throws a spanner in the works.

Anyone seen John Cena? #DaddysHome2 (Link in bio) A post shared by Paramount Pictures UK (@paramountuk) on Nov 15, 2017 at 4:04am PST

The Christmas comedy, directed by Sean Anders, will be released on November 22.