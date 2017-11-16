Menu

Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell to attend Daddy’s Home 2 premiere

Showbiz | Published:

The Christmas comedy will be released on November 22.

Will Ferrell (left) and Mark Wahlberg attending the Daddy’s Home premiere at the Vue West End Cinema, Leicester Square, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday December 9, 2015. See PA story SHOWBIZ DaddysHome. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell are to take to the red carpet for the premiere of Daddy’s Home 2.

The sequel to the 2015 film sees former rivals Dusty (Wahlberg) and Brad (Ferrell) join forces to provide their children with the perfect Christmas.

But the arrival of their fathers, John Lithgow and Mel Gibson, throws a spanner in the works.

Anyone seen John Cena? #DaddysHome2 (Link in bio)

A post shared by Paramount Pictures UK (@paramountuk) on

The Christmas comedy, directed by Sean Anders, will be released on November 22.

