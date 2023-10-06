Let's Rock organisers confirm Shrewsbury return next year

Let's Rock at Shrewsbury's Quarry earlier this year

Let's Rock has become a staple of the Shrewsbury calendar, with a host of top '80s music stars performing at the festival in recent years.

Organisers have now confirmed the date for next year's festival as July 13, with the venue again being The Quarry.

The date is one of four announced by the organisers, along with shows in Leeds, Exeter, Southampton next summer.

Early bird tickets will go on sale at 10am on Thursday, via letsrock80s.com

Each of the one-day festivals features two headline acts plus a host of other stars.

This year's headliners included Soft Cell, The Human League, Bananarama and OMD.

Organisers said headliners, plus full line-ups for the initial four shows will be announced soon.

In a statement Let’s Rock organisers and founders Nick Billinghurst and Matt Smith said: “We really pleased to be able to announce that Let’s Rock will return to some of our longest-running locations in summer 2024 – Leeds, Exeter, Southampton and Shrewsbury.

"We know that our performers love playing these places, where the audiences are always totally up for an all-day party."