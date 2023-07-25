BGT star Amy Lou to perform songs that wowed TV show crowd this weekend

Amy Lou during Sunday night's final. Photo: ITV

Tipton's Amy Lou made the grand final on Britain's Got Talent (BGT), where her powerhouse vocals received acclaim from all four judges.

She will appear at the Brierley Hill Civic on Sunday.

BGT judges were blown away, with Simon Cowell called her “astonishing”, and “incredible.”

Amanda Holden proclaimed that “ a star is born”, and that she had “goose bumps".

Bruno Toniolli called her a “revelation”, he said her "velvet voice is an inspiration”.

Amy Lou at Brierley Hill Civic

Amy Lou's show will include all three songs that got her to the grand final: Beyoncé's 'Listen' , Jennifer Hudson’s 'And I Am Telling You' and Christine Aguilera's 'Reflection'

Also included will be her renditions of Whitney Houston’s 'One Moment In Time', Shirley Bassey's, 'This Is My Life' and Adele’s version of 'All I ask'