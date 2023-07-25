Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

BGT star Amy Lou to perform songs that wowed TV show crowd this weekend

By Bill McCarthyBrierley HillMusicPublished: Comments

One of the Black Country's finest young talents will be performing live on stage at the weekend.

Amy Lou during Sunday night's final. Photo: ITV
Amy Lou during Sunday night's final. Photo: ITV

Tipton's Amy Lou made the grand final on Britain's Got Talent (BGT), where her powerhouse vocals received acclaim from all four judges.

She will appear at the Brierley Hill Civic on Sunday.

BGT judges were blown away, with Simon Cowell called her “astonishing”, and “incredible.”

Amanda Holden proclaimed that “ a star is born”, and that she had “goose bumps".

Bruno Toniolli called her a “revelation”, he said her "velvet voice is an inspiration”.

Amy Lou at Brierley Hill Civic

Amy Lou's show will include all three songs that got her to the grand final: Beyoncé's 'Listen' , Jennifer Hudson’s 'And I Am Telling You' and Christine Aguilera's 'Reflection'

Also included will be her renditions of Whitney Houston’s 'One Moment In Time', Shirley Bassey's, 'This Is My Life' and Adele’s version of 'All I ask'

The show starts at 7.30pm.

Music
Entertainment
Showbiz
Dudley entertainment
Brierley Hill
Dudley
Local Hubs
News

By Bill McCarthy

Chief Sub-editor@BMcCarthy_Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News