Texas to play at Cannock Chase as part of Forest Live line-up

By Lisa O'Brien

Rock band Texas will be performing at Cannock Chase in June as part of the Forest Live gig line-up.

Sharleen Spiteri, lead singer for Texas
The band, which has a raft of hits such as Say What You Want, Halo and Black Eyed Boy, will perform at Cannock Chase Forest on June 9.

It comes after the cancellation of singer Jess Glynne's performance.

Formed in Glasgow by singer Sharleen Spiteri and bassist Johnny McElhone, their debut single, I Don’t Want A Lover, brought Texas to the world’s attention with a global hit in 1989.

Albums such as Southside, White On Blonde and The Hush ensured their presence among multi-million-selling artists and the journey continues with the 2021 release of their top three album Hi.

Sharleen said: “We last played a Forest Live show in 2011 so for us it’s a welcome return to be performing our hits in such a beautiful setting. We hope to see you there.”

Forest Live is a major outdoor live music series that introduces forests to new audiences in unique, natural woodland arenas around the country.

Tickets for the Texas gig go on sale on Friday at forestryengland.uk/music.

Also performing at Cannock Chase Forest in June will be Rag'n'Bone Man, Keane and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

