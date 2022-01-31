Texas to play at Cannock Chase as part of Forest Live line-up

Sharleen Spiteri, lead singer for Texas

The band, which has a raft of hits such as Say What You Want, Halo and Black Eyed Boy, will perform at Cannock Chase Forest on June 9.

It comes after the cancellation of singer Jess Glynne's performance.

Formed in Glasgow by singer Sharleen Spiteri and bassist Johnny McElhone, their debut single, I Don’t Want A Lover, brought Texas to the world’s attention with a global hit in 1989.

Albums such as Southside, White On Blonde and The Hush ensured their presence among multi-million-selling artists and the journey continues with the 2021 release of their top three album Hi.

Sharleen said: “We last played a Forest Live show in 2011 so for us it’s a welcome return to be performing our hits in such a beautiful setting. We hope to see you there.”

Forest Live is a major outdoor live music series that introduces forests to new audiences in unique, natural woodland arenas around the country.

Tickets for the Texas gig go on sale on Friday at forestryengland.uk/music.