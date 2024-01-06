The restaurant describes itself as “a proper pub with a few twists”, and twists there were – from an ornament of two dogs who were clearly very close, to a hidden thruppence in your Christmas pud. This was rather a unique experience.

I’d heard very good things about the food here.

The quirky spot has 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor and Google Reviews, so I knew I had to pay a visit.

My mum and I visited at about 12pm for lunch, and it was fairly quiet inside, but as we stood at the desk waiting to be seated, two men in front of us were told that unless they had a booking, they could only sit in the bar area as the restaurant was fully booked.

Inside the pub

The quirky decor of the pub

We were greeted by a manager and a younger waitress.

The welcome could have been warmer, but the manager likely had her mind on the full house that she would soon be catering for.

The waitress showed us to our table, but we asked if we could sit on one nearby that gave us a better view of the restaurant.

Our server warned us that there would be a slight draught from the kitchen, but we didn’t mind as it was a fairly mild day.

The draught was actually quite significant, so if it’s a colder day, I would advise visitors to ask for a table far away from the kitchen.

A sign outside the restaurant said it serves fresh fish daily, and there was a separate menu for their fish dishes.

From that menu, I chose the seared Scottish king scallops served with chorizo, chilli and a ‘touch of honey’.

My mum chose the chargrilled octopus with a smokey paprika and tomato sauce.

To drink, I asked for a Diet Coke with ice and lemon. It came without either, and tasted a little flat.

I later found out on the receipt that it was Pepsi on draft, which I would have liked to have been informed about.

Some people say there is no difference, but I would strongly disagree.

The starters arrived after about 15 minutes. The scallops and chorizo came nicely presented in a shallow ramekin on top of a napkin on a plate – but in my opinion, it would have looked equally good, if not better, served straight onto the plate.

Seared scallops

The scallops came with the orange roe attached, which had a delicious umami flavour, and the chorizo was juicy and very tasty too.

There was potential for the scallops to have had a slightly crispier sear on them, but they were still very pleasant to eat.

The octopus was presented in the same kind of ramekin in a rich chopped tomato sauce, but unfortunately the octopus was not chargrilled.

It was also a little too soft, when we were expecting the nice, firm texture one gets with grilled octopus.

The chargrilled octopus was underwhelming

What was meant to be the star of the show was slightly lost in the sauce, but nevertheless it was hot and came with a warm flatbread to mop it up.

We did let the waitress know about the seafood, which she noted.

By the time our main courses came the restaurant was full, but the staff were doing a great job in keeping up with the rush, and the mains were on our table just 10 minutes after our plates were cleared away.

I chose the free range roast chicken breast with new potatoes, cherry tomatoes and spinach in a creamy pesto sauce.

This dish was absolutely delicious and presented somewhat nicely, with the sauce ladled over the potatoes and vegetables and the chicken breast placed on top.

The chicken had a well seasoned, crispy skin and was perfectly cooked.

The whole dish came together beautifully with the sauce, which had a nice taste of garlic and parmesan from the pesto.

A very tasty roast chicken breast

Fresh haddock and chips

My mum chose the beer battered haddock and chips which arrived nice and hot.

You could tell the fish was fresh and the chips were home made.

The haddock just melted in your mouth, and paired perfectly with a squeeze of lemon, the salty chips and a scoop of tartare sauce.

We were so full by this point that we considered skipping dessert, but we weren’t going to give in that easily.

There were some festive options on the menu, so we both chose a Christmassy dessert – one Bailey’s creme brulee, and one Christmas pudding. Both were delicious.

Hot Christmas pudding with brandy cream

Bailey's creme brulee with a nice snap

Quite excitingly, there was a note on the menu underneath the Christmas pudding saying one in every four of them have a silver thruppence hidden inside.

We waited for around 20 minutes for the desserts, which was understandable as it was the middle of the lunch-rush.

All in all, the meal was pleasant. If you want a hot and hearty main course made with fresh and delicious ingredients, I’d look no further.

Here are some extra details to know about The Butlers Arms:

The restaurant supports StreetSmart, a charity that helps homeless people.

An extra £1 is added onto the customer’s bill, which is then donated to charity.

It is a family-run business which has been going for 18 years.

The kitchen staff smoke their own fish on the premises, including smoked salmon, mackerel and trout.

The restaurant serves a range of cask ales and are listed in the 2022/23 Good Beer Guide.

Each week the restaurant gets on average eight different casks.

The business is ‘tied’ meaning they are obliged to buy their beer from their landlord.

The restaurant claims to not have any ‘bought in’ items on the menu, saying they cook and prepare all of their own hams, pates and terrines.

Anyone wishing to book can call the restaurant on 0121 308 0765 or visit their website at butlersarms.co.uk

Rating: 3.5/5

Sample menu

Starters

Chargrilled Octopus £7.75

Seared Scallops £10.50

Mains

Fresh haddock in beer batter £12.95

Roasted breast of chicken £16.95

Dessert

Bailey's creme brulee £6.95

Christmas pudding £7.75