Meet the team behind the Rowley Regis-based distillery which is going from strength to strength

Jordan Lunn and Dean Nolan at Dr Eamers' Distillery Bar in Brierley Hill

He had dabbled in the craft for many years before founding the award-winning West Midlands Distillery in 2017.

Since then the business has gone from strength to strength, producing a range of gin, rum, vodka and liqueuers under its Dr Eamers and WMD brands as well crafting spirits for more than 50 other brands.

In 2019, Jordan opened Dr Eamer’s gin bar and distillery on the Waterfront in Brierley Hill and now work is getting under way to create a dedicated whisky distillery, visitor centre and distilling school, due to open to the public later this year, on an adjacent site.

He believes the industry is in his blood as his great-grandfather was a brewer, his great uncle a distiller and his mother a publican.

"I had been making spirits for a number of years as a hobby. The spare room in my house became my first distillery but it quickly outgrew that," explains Jordan, who is from Rowley Regis.

"I was making spirits for family and friends and then I bought an old 1930s caravan from eBay and converted it into a mobile bar to promote the drinks at food and drink festivals and events.

"As a result of that, I got my first pub listing and later that year I quit my job so I could give it a proper go.

"It was scary but I had saved enough money to pay my bills for six months so I gave myself six months and if it hadn't worked, I would get another job. Fortunately, I haven't had to do that yet and we're now team of nine."

In 2018, Jordan opened his first distillery site in Netherton and his mother Sharon Lunn and sister Taryn Darby joined the business to help with the growing demand.

Sharon works as a distiller and food and beverages manager and Taryn is also a distiller and head of bar operations.

The team also includes Jordan's brother-in-law Hamza Darby who is lead designer and bar manager and Dean Nolan who is the distillery operations manager and lead distiller.

Bar manager Hamza Darby designs the unique bottles

Last month, the distillery, which moved to its current home in Rowley Regis in 2020, was named as brewery/distillery of the year at the sixth annual Midland Food, Drink and Hospitality Awards.

Jordan, aged 38, was delighted by the award success but says it came as a shock. "We were up against some far greater businesses in my opinion so it win was a bit nuts."

"It's been a huge amount of hard work but I'm fortunately that I have a great team. It's a very close-knit family-orientated business," he adds.

His attention is now turning to creating the whisky distillery, visitor centre and distilling school in Brierley Hill.

"Our whisky journey really began in 2021 because you have to age whisky in the barrel for three years. Our first cask will be ready in August 2024 and this will be the West Midlands' first whisky.

"It's an exciting time for the English whisky industry. Everybody thinks of Scotland and Ireland when they think of whisky but the English whisky industry is booming and there's now over 40 whisky distilleries in England now," he explains.

Hamza Darby, Dean Nolan and Jordan Lunn with their recent award

The distilling school will offer enthusiasts the opportunity to learn how to make their own single malt.

"The distilling school will have six small stills where people can under our tuition be taken through the process of making a one-litre cask of whisky. They will take this home to age themselves.

"To my knowledge and from my research, I can't find anywhere else that offers this. It's something not a lot of people would normally get the opportunity to do as you need a licence to distil," Jordan tells Weekend.

Jordan hopes to build on the success of Dr Eamer’s bar, which is a nod to Jordan’s nickname as a child, dreamer.

"Hopefully the distillery, visitor centre and distilling school will be a nice addition to the area and will bring a lot of enthusiasts to the area and also tourists. We are looking to work with other local businesses such as hotels to offer packages," he tells Weekend.

Later this year the business will also start planning trees as part of work to reduce its carbon footprint.

"We will be planting trees at Saltwells Nature Reserve, which is a stone's throw from the distillery.

"We are going to help repopulate native species under the guidance of the wardens.

"This is really important to us as we work towards our goal of being carbon negative," says Jordan.

The distillery team also found a way to support the community during the Covid pandemic by turning their hands to producing hand sanitiser to give away to key workers and make available to customers.

"This what we do as a business, we try to give back," says Jordan.

He enjoys all aspects of running the distillery, especially having the opportunity to try new ideas and develop his skills further.

"I love experimenting and I love the science and maths involved as well as the art side. The science alone will not get you there and the art alone will not get you there. The combination of putting it altogether and working out how you can manipulate flavours is fun.

"I also love learning about new flavours - every day is a school day. I'm looking forward to teaching equally enthusiastic and passionate people in the distilling school. Passing on some of my knowledge is going to be really enjoyable," Jordan tells Weekend.