Lighthouse card inspires Hednesford author's new novel

Author Kim Nash with her new book: Hopeful Hearts at the Cornish Cove

The romantic fiction author had the idea for her new novel after receiving a Christmas card featuring one of these popular coastal landmarks from her neighbour.

"It was the first card I received that year. It was a really pretty picture of a lighthouse with fishing boats in the harbour and cottages on the hills.

"I kept looking at it on my writing bureau and wondering what it would be like to live there. It gave me the inspiration to write a book about it,"explains Kim.

It was only when the seed had been planted that she started noticing lighthouses in her own home that she had collected over the years.

"There were lots of lighthouses in my house. I had pictures of lighthouses and ornaments. They had always been there but I never really took much notice before," says Kim, who lives in Hednesford with her son Ollie and English Setter rescue dog Roni.

She says Meredith, the main character in her new book, Hopeful Hearts at the Cornish Cove, suddenly popped into her head one day.

In the book, Meredith’s life is at a standstill. She’s stuck in a dead-end job, approaching fifty, and her dating life is a string of disasters.

But one evening, while browsing the internet, she sees an ad for a lighthouse and makes a an impulsive decision.

"She's had a glass of wine too many and makes a ridiculous bid for it, which is accepted," explains Kim.

"The lighthouse is in the village of Driftwood Bay in Cornwall. It's unhabitable so she stays in a local B&B while she renovates it and she meets a local handyman who helps her."

The synopsis for the book gives readers a few hints about what to expect next.

"As they work together, a bond begins to form. But when Meredith finds out that Clem is keeping a secret from her, it changes everything. Will they find a way to build something more meaningful together?," it says.

"It was really fun to write," says Kim. "It was also nice to be writing about an older character that's my sort of age."

Kim, who is also a blogger, with a selection of her books

The book has already received rave reviews with one reader saying: "It was such an easy to book to read, being light-hearted, heart-warming, fun and romantic in equal measures! If you want that little piece of escapism to sunny Cornwall, then look no further! This book is perfect!"

"The reviews have been absolutely brilliant. The readers have said some lovely things, " says Kim, who is a member of the Romantic Novelists Association (RNA).

"This is my sixth book and I've have a nice little fanbase of people who love my books and look forward to them coming out.

"It's so lovely that people have taken the time to tell me how much they enjoyed reading my books and how they have helped them through bad times. They picked up one of my books and it meant something to them. That means a lot to me," she tells Weekend.

Described as perfect for fans of Carole Matthews, Milly Johnson and Lucy Dillon, Hopeful Hearts at the Cornish Cove is Kim's first book published by Boldwood .

Kim was previously published by Hera and her debut novel was Amazing Grace came out in April 2019. It was followed by Escape to Giddywell Grange in September 2019 and 2020's Sunshine and Second Chances, which was shortlisted for an Amazon Kindle Storyteller Award.

Her third book, Moonlight Over Muddleford Cove, was released in 2021; and Snowflakes Over Muddleford Cove in 2022.

When Kim isn’t working on her own books, she is helping to promote other authors’ work in her job as Digital Publicity Director for publisher Bookouture or interviewing them for her blog www.kimthebookworm.co.uk

Hopeful Hearts at the Cornish Cove is the first in a series of three books set in Driftwood Bay in Cornwall and each one will focus on a different main character.

The second, which has already been written, is currently going through the editing process before being published this autumn and third should be hitting bookshop shelves next spring.

"It's very exciting. I'm writing the kind of books that I love to read. I've always got ideas for books but not enough time to write them. But I absolutely love my full-time job and I love the mix of both," says Kim.