Amazing collections on show at Tamworth Castle during spring and summer

Tamworth Castle tours

Selected dates will be scheduled for visitors to the castle to have an opportunity to join their knowledgeable Visitors Services Team for a free guided tour, included in the price of the general admission ticket.

The first tours successfully took place on March 20 and the next date confirmed as Saturday, May 21, at 9.30am, 10.30am and 11.30am.

There is no need to book a tour ticket but visitors should ensure that they have a valid admission ticket in advance of the start time.

The tours will provide a general overview of the castle’s history.

There is also a collections event coming up from April 30 to May 2, where the castle’s trained volunteers are collecting oral histories and are looking for members of the public who have connections to Gibbs and Canning, Skey and the clay industries in Tamworth.

Over the collections weekend, visitors will be able to see an exhibition of objects and documents from the castle collection and archive which will give an insight into the famous Tamworth clay works and talk to our Castle Museum Collections and Archives Officer to find out more. Normal opening hours and admission charges apply.

Lara Rowe, Tamworth Castle Museum and Archive Manager, said: “We’d love to hear from visitors who have connections with the clay works sites, either through the people that worked there or the buildings that they live in.

“This is an exciting opportunity to learn more about Tamworth’s rich history."

If you would like to talk to our volunteers and perhaps become part of our digital archive of ‘oral histories’, then you can book a time to meet a member of the team by emailing heritage@tamworth.gov.uk or calling castle reception 01827 709626.

“We hope to develop our understanding of the people who made these local industries internationally significant and share stories that can be documented for years to come,” Laura added.

Gibbs and Canning were famous nationally and internationally for their production of fine architectural terracotta pieces and glazed tiles commissioned for buildings in London and the Midlands, Hong Kong, USA and Canada.

Tamworth Castle was able to preserve samples of the terracotta, as well as the business records of Gibbs and Canning when the company closed in the 1970s. These records are held in the castle collection archives.

At the end of the 19th century almost 300 local Tamworth people were employed by the manufacturers. The homes of directors and workers alike can be found on the Glascote Road, with many frontages still having the terracotta brickwork around the front doors and windows, and glazed tiles in the entrance porches.

George Skey, Wilnecote Works, was the other large clay works in Tamworth. Skey was a coal owner in 1861, with two mines either side of Watling Street, Wilnecote. They made clay items including flagons, pickle jars, beer and ink bottles. Some were made to order for some very famous companies, including Harrods of London. Later items included the more mundane drainpipes, tiles and chimney pots.

In 1935 Doulton’s took over the firm and it became part of the world-wide group of Doulton companies. In 1970 their 800 employees on the site now occupied by Morrison’s Supermarket and the industrial estate on the A5.

Andrew Barratt, Chief Executive at Tamworth Borough Council, said: “During the past year we have seen many of the council’s exciting plans for Tamworth Castle taking shape as we work on developing it even further as a major tourist attraction for the town and celebrate our rich heritage.

“We are delighted to offer free tours, included in the general admission ticket price, of our great monument and host collection weekends where we can explore more about our world famous manufacturing past.

“The castle team have worked hard to showcase the incredible work of such a successful international and locally based manufacturer such as Gibbs and Canning. We look forward to hearing and sharing your stories of life during the clay works era.”