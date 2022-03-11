Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Classical music concert

By Deborah HardimanDudley entertainmentPublished:

Classical music lovers are in for a treat when an orchestra performs famous pieces of music. The Gig Caritas and Stourbridge Chamber Orchestra will perform Mozart's Requiem in D Minor, Beethoven's 5th Symphony and Handel's Zadok the Priest at Kidderminster Town Hall, in Vicar Street, on March 26.

Kidderminster Town Hall
Kidderminster Town Hall

The concert will feature soloists Louise Maguire, Judith Moreland, Edward Harrison and Jack Brookes. The conductor will be Keith Horsfall.

The event is being organised to raise funds at the same time for Kidderminster and District Youth Trust who support youngsters with their mental health plus Brierley Hill based organisation Resonance which helps train musicians and industry technicians.

David Herrington, of Gig Caritas, said: "We must have up to 400 people who volunteer to help and support us over the year all of whom are happy to give up their time for free. Many of whom have been with us right from the start. No one has ever asked for any money.

"I do hope people will come out and support us again for what should be another excellent evening.

"Although Gig Caritas is originally Stourbridge based, we have performed at various venues stretching as far as Lichfield to Kidderminster".

Gig Caritas has raised more £50,000 for good causes across the region in the past decade.

Tickets for the concert cost £10 and can be obtained from website kidderminstertownhall.org.uk or on the door.

Collections buckets will be available.

Dudley entertainment
Entertainment
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News