Classical music concert

Kidderminster Town Hall

The concert will feature soloists Louise Maguire, Judith Moreland, Edward Harrison and Jack Brookes. The conductor will be Keith Horsfall.

The event is being organised to raise funds at the same time for Kidderminster and District Youth Trust who support youngsters with their mental health plus Brierley Hill based organisation Resonance which helps train musicians and industry technicians.

David Herrington, of Gig Caritas, said: "We must have up to 400 people who volunteer to help and support us over the year all of whom are happy to give up their time for free. Many of whom have been with us right from the start. No one has ever asked for any money.

"I do hope people will come out and support us again for what should be another excellent evening.

"Although Gig Caritas is originally Stourbridge based, we have performed at various venues stretching as far as Lichfield to Kidderminster".

Gig Caritas has raised more £50,000 for good causes across the region in the past decade.

Tickets for the concert cost £10 and can be obtained from website kidderminstertownhall.org.uk or on the door.