Birmingham art trail will celebrate iconic bull

Global arts producer, Wild in Art, will bring the trail to the region in 2025 in partnership with Birmingham Hospice. It will be Wild In Art’s seventh visit to Birmingham.

Their previous trails have brought animal sculptures including owls, bears, penguins, and even a family of Snowdogs to the city.

Further Birmingham trails have included 175 BookBenches and also 51 human form sculptures, as part of Gratitude, Wild in Art’s first touring installation, which celebrated the contributions of NHS staff and all key workers during the pandemic.

Charlie Langhorne, Managing Director and Co-founder of Wild in Art said: “Wild in Art has a long history in Birmingham and we are delighted to be back. This time we are teaming up with Birmingham Hospice to create a brand-new art trail which will be brought to life across the city in 2025.

“The trail will be very much partnership led with the ambition of bringing businesses, the creative sector, young people and communities together to celebrate all that is Birmingham, as well as highlighting the important work of Birmingham Hospice in a fun and engaging manner. We are looking forward to getting started.”

Rebecca Richards, Senior Events Manager at Birmingham Hospice, said: “We are so excited to be working alongside Wild in Art to bring the trail back to Birmingham, inspired by one of its best-loved landmarks, the Bull. This is the largest city centre event our charity has held and we hope it brings smiles to our community and helps us raise awareness of what hospice care is all about.

“Each day our expert teams care for 1,000 local people on average across the region. As well as promoting wellbeing and exploration of our city, we hope that this trail will also raise vital funds so we can help even more people make every moment matter at the end of life.”

There will be a complementary learning programme for children and young people from schools and community groups, who will decorate smaller sculptures that will first be displayed in clusters around the city and later returned to them as a legacy of the project.

Schools and groups can register their interest at birminghamhospice.org.uk/wild-in-art.