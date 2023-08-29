Free entry to Bear Grylls Adventure - but only for those with a specific name

Those with the name Robin or Robyn are being offered a free archery session

The adventure attraction is offering free entry to those who share their name with the bow-armed legend, Robin Hood.

Throughout September, people with the name Robin or Robyn will have the opportunity to try their hand at archery at The Bear Grylls Adventure for free.

Modern-day Robin – and Robyn – Hoods will hone their aim with the help of a member of the ten-strong team of professional bowmen onsite. They will be briefed by instructors before heading to the range, aiming for targets and taking part in games and challenges.

The namesakes can take up the offer at the adventure centre, which is next to Birmingham's NEC, in celebration of their archery instructors completing their training with Archery GB and being awarded instructor awards. It certifies them as experts in shooting arrows, preparing and delivering archery sessions, setting up a range and ensuring safety rules are met.

Archery GB's head of participation, Gayle Pink, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to have such a high-profile organisation such as The Bear Grylls Adventure join our AAP programme.

"Part of the criteria to become an AAP is that staff have up-to-date Archery GB qualifications (Instructor or Coach), as a first step, so therefore we worked with the site to deliver an Archery GB Instructor Award for all staff.

"Jamila Bi, our Legacy Co-ordinator delivered a bespoke course at the attraction, focusing on inclusion and how to adapt activities to cater for young people and people with a variety of disabilities."

The opportunity is available every weekend in September, and those hoping to take part are asked to send over a copy of their photo ID to info@beargryllsadventure.com to book their free 30-minute archery session.