Sell-out stage adaptation of the Peaky Blinders returning to Birmingham Hippodrome for one week only

Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby is running at the Birmingham Hippodrome for one week only. Photo by Johan Persson

Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby has been written for the stage by the series creator Steven Knight, and choreographed and directed by artistic director Benoit Swan Pouff, from Rambert dance company.

The show had its world premier at the Birmingham venue last year before embarking on a tour around the UK.

The production uses the medium of dance to pick up the story of the Peaky Blinders where it left off at the end of World War One, following protagonists Thomas Shelby and Grace Burgess through their love affair.

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, said: "This is a dance for people who don't usually watch dance and what I've written has been transformed into something startling by consummate dancers and choreographers.

"If the concept of a Peaky Blinders dance seems strange, reverse judgement and reserve a ticket."

The show features the musical score of Roman GianArthur performed by live musicians, as well as "iconic" songs from the television series.

Jon Gilchrist, artistic director and CEO of Birmingham Hippodrome, added: "It seems only right to finish the UK tour of our spectacular co-production in the city where this story began.

"After a phenomenal run last September we're really excited audiences have another opportunity to enjoy this special production."