Neighbours stars heading to Birmingham this week

Neighbours The Celebration Tour is heading to Birmingham's Symphony Hall this week

Some of Ramsay Street's most familiar faces are hitting the road for the Neighbours: The Celebration Tour, which will stop off at Birmingham's Symphony Hall on Thursday.

The audience will join Alan Fletcher and Jackie Woodburne (Karl and Susan Kennedy), Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson), Ryan Moloney (Toadie Rebecchi), Annie Jones (Jane Harris) and April Rose Pengilly (Chloe Brennan) as they share never before heard stories, look back at footage from across the years and answer questions in discussion with a live host.

It comes after the soap was controversially axed in 2022 after running for 37 years, with Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan reprising their roles as Charlene and Scott for the show's final episode.

However, the show was saved just months after it came to an end by Amazon Freevee.