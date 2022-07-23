Flashback returns with 12 hour party in Digbeth

Flashback is at The Mill

The event at The Mill, Digbeth, will see legends from the 1990s roll back the years to fans of house music, young and old,

Flashback presents Inside/Outside will see Old Skool Hardcore and Techno on the Terrace with Mampi Swift, Mark EG B2B M Zone, Shock C, Glen Aston and Lyndon Large amongst others.

At The Mill there will be Deepest Jungle with Top Buzz, Micky Finn, Nicky Blackmarket, DJ SS,Mrs Magoo, Tim Ryan and Phase 2.

Bassman and Lenni will be on the microphone too.