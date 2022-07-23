Notification Settings

Flashback returns with 12 hour party in Digbeth

By Adam SmithBirmingham entertainmentPublished:

Ravers from across the Midlands are descending on Birmingham today for a 12 hour Flashback.

Flashback is at The Mill
The event at The Mill, Digbeth, will see legends from the 1990s roll back the years to fans of house music, young and old,

Flashback presents Inside/Outside will see Old Skool Hardcore and Techno on the Terrace with Mampi Swift, Mark EG B2B M Zone, Shock C, Glen Aston and Lyndon Large amongst others.

At The Mill there will be Deepest Jungle with Top Buzz, Micky Finn, Nicky Blackmarket, DJ SS,Mrs Magoo, Tim Ryan and Phase 2.

Bassman and Lenni will be on the microphone too.

Doors open at The Mill, Lower Trinity Street, 3pm today (Saturday).

Adam Smith

