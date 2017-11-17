Little Mix, Jimmy Carr, Deep Purple, Europe, Jinkx Monsoon and more: What's on this weekend

FRIDAY

Deep Purple and Europe - Arena Birmingham

Deep Purple - Perfect Strangers

Gods of hard rock Deep Purple return to Arena Birmingham with very special guests Europe.

Read more: Europe's Joey Tempest on Robert Plant, Deep Purple, Final Countdown and his love for the Midlands

Formed in 1968, Deep Purple are best known for their smash hit albums In Rock, Machine Head and Made In Japan - with track Smoke On The Water ascending to mega-status.

Advertising

Tickets start from £56.49.

For more information, click here

Little Mix - Genting Arena - Birmingham

Advertising

Little Mix - Black Magic

Birmingham welcomes back the world’s biggest girl group Little Mix to the Genting Arena, with their brand new Glory Days Tour.

The only group to ever win the X Factor back in 2011 - the group are best known for their hit singles Black Magic, Secret Love Song, Love Me Like You and more.

Their exciting 2017 tour comes off the back of their latest album Glory Days, led by their cheeky hit single Shout Out To My Ex.

Tickets start from £28.93.

For more information, click here

The Real Thing - Robin 2 - Bilston

The Real Thing - You To Me Are Everything

The Real Thing - with three original vocalists, Chris Amoo, Eddy Amoo and Dave Smith - are heading to the Robin 2.

The band had three million selling hit singles in the 70s including You To Me Are Everything, Can’t Get By Without You and Feel The Force - plus other top ten successes, such as You’ll Never Know What You’re Missing and Whenever You Want My Love.

heir performance includes all their top ten hits, plus a medley of classics from the seventies including tracks such as Celebration, Ladies Night and Aint No Stopping Us Now.

Support comes from Rosie O'Sullivan and DJ Tommy Gunn.

Tickets are priced at £21.50 in advance and £22.50 on the door.

For more information, click here

Medea, Written In Rage - The Rep - Birmingham

Medea, Written in Rage interview

Jean René Lemoine's gripping performance Medea is set to be staged at Birmingham REP as part of SHOUT Festival.

The re-imagining of the ancient Greek legend sees ultimate-outsider Medea tell her version of events - in a story packed full of love, loss and revent/

The performer, dancer, and vocalist, François Testory fuses his extraordinary physicality and androgynous, unique stage presence to bring to life the murderous Medea in this evocative lament, featuring live music by acclaimed composer and music producer, Phil Von.

Tickets start from £15.

For more information, click here

Trans Creative: You've Changed - Birmingham MAC

Trans Creative: You've Changed

Trans Creative and Contact co-production You've Changed addresses gender like never before.

It’s fourteen years since Kate transitioned and a lot has changed. However, where gender is concerned, are we still stuck in the dark ages?

Through song, dance, hard-won wisdom and hilarity You’ve Changed shines a light on the ins and outs and ups and downs of transitioning. Challenging the idea that “genitals equal gender” Kate literally bares all; getting her own out on the proverbial table.

Tickets are priced at £9.

For more information, click here

Ingrid Dahle and Brendon Burns - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

If live comedy is what you're after, you can enjoy two comedians for a tenner in Wolverhampton.

Ingrid Dahle is joined by Brendan Dahle in the Grand Theatre's Encore Lounge - compèred by Chris Purchase.

Tickets are priced at £10.

For more information, click here

SATURDAY

Von Hertzen Brothers - The Slade Rooms - Wolverhampton

Von Hertzen Brothers - New Day Rising

Rockers Von Hertzen brothers are making their way to Wolverhampton this weekend.

the Finnish rock group formed in 2000, by three brothers. Their music is a mix of classic rock combined with progressive elements, folk, punk and contemporary rock.

Read more: Album Review: Von Hertzen Brothers – War Is Over

Tickets are priced at £16.90.

For more information, click here

Dodgy - Pizza Express - Birmingham

Dodgy - Staying Out For The Summer

Dodgy are making their way to Birmingham's Pizza Express for an intimate acoustic show.

Dodgy started life 27 years ago. In that time they released 6 albums, countless singles and toured the world.

Nigel Clark, Andy Miller and Stu Thoy will perform in a series of intimate acoustic shows playing stripped back versions of Dodgy classics alongside stories of life on the road.

Tickets start from £18.

For more information, click here

Jimmy Carr - Symphony Hall - Birmingham

Jimmy Carr

Jimmy Carr is gathering a selection of his very best jokes along with brand new material for the ultimate comedy show in Birmingham.

Jimmy Carr has been on the stand-up scene for a decade and a half. In that time he’s performed 9 sell-out tours, playing nearly 2,000 shows to over 2 million people across 4 continents.

The comedian has won the British Comedy Award for Best Live Stand-Up Tour and been nominated for the Perrier Award.

Tickets are priced at £30.50.

For more information, click here

Lights switch-on starring The Vamps - Merry Hill - Dudley

The Vamps will kick-start the countdown to Christmas at Merry Hill.

The boys, whose hits include Can We Dance and Last Night, will be supported by X Factor star Fleur East.

A total of 400 ticket-holders will get to see The Vamps, including Bradley Simpson, from Sutton Coldfield, at the centre in Brierley Hill from 8pm.

For more information, click here

SUNDAY

The Vaudevillians: Jinkx Monsoon and Major Scales - Birmingham Hippodrome

Jinkx Monsoon in: THE VAUDEVILLIANS, co-starring Major Scales!

Ru Paul's Drag Race season 5 winner Jinkx Monsoon will be co-starring in critically-acclaimed comedy-cabaret show The Vaudevillians at Birmingham Hippodrome as part of SHOUT Festival.

Throughout the 1920s, Kitty Witless and Dr. Dan Von Dandy toured the United States as The Vaudevillians, wowing audiences with their edgy, original music. One day, while touring through Antarctica, they were victims of a devastating avalanche and were buried under two tons of sleet and snow - instantly freezing them alive.

Thanks to Global Warming, they recently thawed out only to discover that pop artists had stolen their music and passed it off as their own. Now, at long last, they are taking to the stage to reclaim their songs, performing their music as originally composed in a vintage cabaret with a twist of drag.

Read more:

Tickets are priced at £16.50.

For more information, click here

Drag Becomes Him - The Electric Cinema - Birmingham

Watch the trailer for Drag Becomes Him here. WARNING: This video contains language that some viewers may find offensive:

Drag Becomes Him Official Trailer - Jinkx Monsoon Movie

To accompany drag superstar Jinkx Monsoon's arrival in Birmingham with her show The Vaudevillians, join SHOUT and the Electric Cinema for a rare screening of the intimate documentary Drag Becomes Him prior to the evening performances.

Drag Becomes Him provides an intimate glimpse inside the life of internationally acclaimed drag performer Jinkx Monsoon. This raw and affectionate film follows the passionate pursuits that transformed a working class boy in a struggling family to an illustrious performer on a global stage.

Drag Becomes Him follows Jinkx’s trajectory from a small stage in Portland, Oregon through a growing career in Seattle to the relinquishing of the crown one year after winning RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Tickets start from £6.50.

For more information, click here

Daniel Sloss - The Slade Rooms - Wolverhampton

Internationally acclaimed and award-winning comedian Daniel Sloss is making his way to Wolverhampton.

Star of TV's Conan, to-date Daniel has performed nine sell-out Edinburgh Fringe's, two solo off-Broadway seasons, released a DVD, given a 'Tedx' Talk and tours extensively to rave reviews throughout Australasia, USA, UK and Europe.

Kai Humphries will also perform at the show.

Tickets are priced at £14.85.

For more information, click here

StillMarillion: Fish Era Marillion - Robin 2 - Bilston

StillMarillion pay tribute to the Fish Era of Marillion, and they're appearing in Bilston this weekend.

Covering the first four albums and other rarities from the period of Fish's much revered era with Marillion.

StillMarillion pay homage to this time and are fronted by singer Martin Jakubski, who also sings with original Marillion guitarist Steve Rothery's solo band.

Martin has received rave reviews for his performances with StillMarillion and Steve Rothery and is a lifelong Marillion fan who sings the songs from the heart.

Tickets are priced at £10 in advance and £12 on the door.

For more information, click here

Gareth Malone - Symphony Hall - Birmingham

Gareth Malone, The Choir for the Invictus Games - Flesh and Blood

Following two hugely successful nationwide tours in 2014 and 2015, Gareth Malone is returning to the Symphony Hall.

Gareth will be joined by five-time Grammy A Capella group The Swingles and The Ayoub Sisters.

Discovered by Mark Ronson, The Ayoub Sisters were invited by Classic FM to make their Royal Albert Hall debut at Classic FM Live. After their performance, they were immediately signed by Universal Music's iconic label Decca Records, in a unique joint venture with Classic FM.

Tickets start from £23.

For more information, click here