Dudley Zoo keepers count all creatures great and small in annual stocktake

Every year, each creature, great and small, must be counted at the popular attraction.

Keepers at zoos across the country have to legally submit an accurate number of every invertebrate, bird, mammal, reptile and amphibian they care for as part of the Zoo Licensing Act.

This data helps international conservation programmes by being submitted into the Zoological Information Management System (ZIMS), which is the world’s leading resource for the collection and sharing of data on animals.