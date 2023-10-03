Squid Game VR experience opens in Birmingham city centre

The Squid Gane

With over 265 million views on Netflix, Squid Game is the most watched series of all time.

Developed in partnership with Netflix, “Squid Game Virtuals” is the most immersive experience created by Sandbox VR.

It transports players to Squid Game locations, where they become contestants in challenges inspired by the series.

Groups of up to six will play games from the series, like ‘Red Light, Green Light,’ and ‘Cross the Glass Bridge,’ along with surprising new twists that expand on the world of the series. After each game session, players will receive personalised highlight videos capturing their adrenaline-fuelled, virtual in-game reactions, and recapping how their very own Squid Game story unfolded.

"At Netflix, we have always been committed to pushing the boundaries of entertainment and we are excited to partner with Sandbox vr for the launch of our squid game virtual reality experience," said Greg Lombardo, vice president of Live Experiences for Netflix. "

By tapping into the power of virtual reality, fans can further immerse themselves in the world of this series with captivating and thrilling games they have come to know and love," he added.