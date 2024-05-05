Lichfield pop star Belle releases 'Fluorescent Light’

Belle from Lichfield, has released 'Fluorescent Light’, a song produced by Mike Rose.

Belle, 17, made her debut TV appearance on CBBC’s Saturday Mash-Up! last summer performing ‘Beautiful To Me'.

She followed it up with a live performance and interview in November to promote ‘Follow Ur Heart’.

Her last single ‘NV’ released in February was supported heavily by over 90 regional radio stations across the whole of the UK.

“I wrote ‘Fluorescent Light’ when I was away and feeling a little homesick," said Belle, who is the daughter of 90s pop star Anna Kumble, also known as Lolly.

"I feel like everyone has something that gives them comfort and for me seeing the lights on my driveway after a long day away have always made me feel safe.

"I guess it’s symbolic of things and people that provide you solace when you need it most. I’ve also been listening to a lot of 80s music recently and it feels like it’s definitely influencing my music, so it has that nostalgic feel to it. Whether it’s your family, your bed or the lights on your driveway, this song is all about things that bring you comfort amongst chaos. I hope people like it.”

You can access Belle’s previous singles ‘Run’; 'Just B U’; 'Yeh So Wot’; 'Beautiful To Me’; ‘Follow Ur Heart’ and her last single 'NV' on Spotify as well as the video exclusive of ‘Out Of Place’ on her YouTube channel.