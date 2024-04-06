Passion play route announced as 'masterpiece' show comes to Dudley

Following the success of this processional piece of theatre through the streets of Birmingham, Norwich and Stafford, the Saltmine Theatre Company is bringing The Passion Play to Dudley later this month.

The play route has now been released, with the play starting at Duncan Edwards Memorial before visiting a number of notable areas around the town.

The route is as follows.

Starting at the Duncan Edwards Memorial, the opening scene shows Jesus arriving in the town on 'Palm Sunday'. Then with what will feel like a carnival procession, the action will move through the marketplace to the fountain.

The Last Supper is enacted before Jesus' reflections and the dar moment of his arrest takes place under the trees. The Trail will be staged in front of The Old Glass House Cafe.

Jesus will then carry his cross on to Coronation Gardens where the dram of the Crucifixion will be enacted. The final climax of the Passion Play, the Resurrection, will be performed inside of Dudley College's Evolve Theatre.

Kevin O'Keefe, chief executive of Dudley Council, said: "The dedicated staff from Saltmine Theatre Company and our borough churches have put a great deal of work into staging a distinctive and modern telling of the Easter story, held on the streets of Dudley town centre.

"I hope residents will enjoy these unique live performances."

The Passion Play will be performed on Friday April 19 and Saturday April 20, with the procession taking place between 12.30pm and 2pm.

More information can be found on the Passion Play website.