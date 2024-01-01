'Fascinated by crime': West Midlands-born TV producer explains what makes a gripping whodunnit
Hit crime dramas Death in Paradise, Beyond Paradise and The Bill are just a few of the shows to benefit from the Midas touch of Midlands-born executive television producer Tim Key. He talks to Express & Star crime reporter Deborah Hardiman about what it takes to make a gripping whodunnit storyline.
The Kidderminster-born guru attended the former Bewdley High School before heading to university and landing a work placement at Phil Redmond’s Mersey TV and eventually became an assistant producer on Channel 4's Brookside.
He later joined film company Red Planet Pictures as a producer working on BBC's Death in Paradise which is filmed on the sun-kissed island of Guadeloupe in the Caribbean, and another BBC police drama By Any Means starring Warren Brown and which was filmed in Birmingham in 2013.
Tim says: "I think generally speaking people are fascinated by crime and its effect on human behaviour and want to understand why a crime has been committed and the background to the circumstances.
"We're also fascinated by the the whole investigative process. It has to hook us in some profound way.