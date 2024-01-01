Express & Star
'Fascinated by crime': West Midlands-born TV producer explains what makes a gripping whodunnit

Hit crime dramas Death in Paradise, Beyond Paradise and The Bill are just a few of the shows to benefit from the Midas touch of Midlands-born executive television producer Tim Key. He talks to Express & Star crime reporter Deborah Hardiman about what it takes to make a gripping whodunnit storyline.

By Deborah Hardiman
Death in Paradise sounds like a great gig.

The Kidderminster-born guru attended the former Bewdley High School before heading to university and landing a work placement at Phil Redmond’s Mersey TV and eventually became an assistant producer on Channel 4's Brookside.

He later joined film company Red Planet Pictures as a producer working on BBC's Death in Paradise which is filmed on the sun-kissed island of Guadeloupe in the Caribbean, and another BBC police drama By Any Means starring Warren Brown and which was filmed in Birmingham in 2013.

Bewdley's Tim Key is executive producer of popular crime drama Death in Paradise
Kris Marshall stars in spin-off Beyond Paradise Photo Credit: Red Planet Pictures

Tim says: "I think generally speaking people are fascinated by crime and its effect on human behaviour and want to understand why a crime has been committed and the background to the circumstances.

"We're also fascinated by the the whole investigative process. It has to hook us in some profound way.

