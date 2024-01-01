'Fascinated by crime': West Midlands-born TV producer explains what makes a gripping whodunnit

The Kidderminster-born guru attended the former Bewdley High School before heading to university and landing a work placement at Phil Redmond’s Mersey TV and eventually became an assistant producer on Channel 4's Brookside.

He later joined film company Red Planet Pictures as a producer working on BBC's Death in Paradise which is filmed on the sun-kissed island of Guadeloupe in the Caribbean, and another BBC police drama By Any Means starring Warren Brown and which was filmed in Birmingham in 2013.

Bewdley's Tim Key is executive producer of popular crime drama Death in Paradise

Kris Marshall stars in spin-off Beyond Paradise Photo Credit: Red Planet Pictures

Tim says: "I think generally speaking people are fascinated by crime and its effect on human behaviour and want to understand why a crime has been committed and the background to the circumstances.

"We're also fascinated by the the whole investigative process. It has to hook us in some profound way.