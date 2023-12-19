Peaky Blinders pub to become new Indian restaurant

The Bulls Head is a Grade II-listed terracotta pub built at 38 Bishopsgate Street around the corner from Broad Street on Westside back in 1901,

In October 2017 the exterior was dressed up as ‘The Garrison Tavern’ for the opening photocall of the fourth season’s premiere of Steven Knight’s Peaky Blinders at nearby Cineworld, attracting huge crowds.

However, following the Covid lockdowns, Davenports sold the pub in February 2022 to an unnamed investment fund and it has been closed ever since.

Posters in the window at the pub today explain that it will reopen as an Indian desi restaurant in 2024, trading under the name of the Peg And Grill.

A holding website at www.pegandgrill.co.uk promises: “A vibrant Indian restaurant is soon gracing Birmingham with its presence. Anticipate a sensory journey through India’s diverse culinary landscape, promising an unforgettable dining experience for Birmingham’s food enthusiasts.”

Designed by renowned city architects James and Lister Lea, The Bulls Head was built at the end of the Victorian era.

It was rebranded The City Tavern in the early 1980s and Grade II-listed since 1998, but the pub was boarded up a year later. The multiplex cinema opening in July 2000 helped to transform its fortunes, but trade declined after the financial crash of 2008.

The Bulls Head then became Davenports’ first pub opening for 30 years in December 2016. Davenports even used the pub to launch a new Beer at Home service in December 2021, but announced it had sold the pub in February 2022.

The pub currently still has the Davenports’ logo on both the Bishopsgate Street and Tennant Street sides of its corner position, just 100 yards from the entrances to Pryzm and Cineworld on Broad Street.

Mike Olley, general manager of Westside Business Improvement District, said: "We're thrilled to be welcoming The Bulls Head back to Westside's trading businesses, albeit under its new name of the Peg and Grill."