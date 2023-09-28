Halloween fun comes to Trentham this half-term

Trentham Halloween

With a captivating array of activities and entertainment on offer, Trentham, in Staffordshire, promises an unforgettable experience for visitors of all ages.

Visitors to Trentham have a whole host of activities to look forward to this October half term. From wand and broom making activities in the enchanting gardens to pumpkin carving in the Shopping Village, Trentham offers a variety of activities for the entire family to enjoy.

Trentham is also opening its highly anticipated Hide N Spook Maze, available at weekends from October 14, 2023, to October 31.

This experience includes a range of family-friendly activities, such as a pumpkin pantomime, seasonal food options, and perfect photo opportunities for the whole family. Guests can navigate the maze, meet spooky characters along the way and pick their own pumpkin from the secret pumpkin patch inside, the experience includes a free pumpkin for children.

With pumpkins of all sizes and colours, visitors can explore the maze and select the perfect one. The Hide N Spook Maze is open from 10am – 4:30pm and prices start from £3 for child annual members.

Alongside Trentham’s Halloween-themed activities, guests will also be able to enjoy the adventure playground, which boasts an assortment of family-friendly attractions, including the challenging , zip wire, climbing wall, viking boat swing and mini trucks.

Other family activities include a scenic train ride, boat cruise, disc golf, Fairy Quest and Beaver activity pack.

Autumn is a great time for wildlife and walking, so Trentham will also be running its Dusk Wildlife Safari, where guests are invited to explore the beaver enclosure on foot, accompanied by knowledgeable wildlife experts. Visitors are invited to witness the fascinating activities of the beavers up close and gain insights into Trentham's rewilding and conservation initiatives.

Gandey’s Halloween Spooktacular Circus is returning from October 13, 2023, to November 5, 2023, with a legendary Big Top show featuring an international cast of skeletons, vampires, Jack O’lanterns, and talented circus artistes, ensuring an action-packed extravaganza suitable for the whole family. Tickets from £9.99 per person.

Families visiting the Retail Shopping Village during half term will be able to take part in the free Halloween trail. They simply need to take a closer look at the shop window displays to uncover a spooky word to be in with a chance of winning a family ticket to Trentham’s new Christmas Event.