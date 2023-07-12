Hollywood Vampires with Johnny Depp rock out on stage in Birmingham

Johnny Depp stands with Joe Perry and Tommy Henrikson

The Pirates of the Caribbean star took to the stage at Utilita Arena Birmingham as part of the celebrity band Hollywood Vampires on Tuesday.

The supergroup rocked the house down at the Utilita Arena Birmingham

Depp jumped on stage with fellow bandmates and rock legends Alice Cooper, Aerosmith's Joe Perry and guitarist Tommy Henriksen.

The band was joined on stage by legendary Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi, who joined the Vampires for a rendition of Paranoid.

One Facebook user posted on Facebook: "It was an amazing night! felt like a rock star last night, then back to mom made taking my boy to school."

Another Facebook user commented: "Absolutely amazing night! So many legends on one stage."

The long-awaited Birmingham Utilita Arena gig was highly anticipated following gigs cancellation due to the Covid pandemic.