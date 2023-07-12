Notification Settings

Hollywood Vampires with Johnny Depp rock out on stage in Birmingham

Johnny Depp and his celebrity-filled entourage wowed crowds as Hollywood Vampires rocked the West Midlands.

Johnny Depp stands with Joe Perry and Tommy Henrikson
The Pirates of the Caribbean star took to the stage at Utilita Arena Birmingham as part of the celebrity band Hollywood Vampires on Tuesday.

Johnny Depp on stage with the Hollywood Vampires
The supergroup rocked the house down at the Utilita Arena Birmingham
The Hollywood Vampires played at the Utilita Arena Birmingham
Depp jumped on stage with fellow bandmates and rock legends Alice Cooper, Aerosmith's Joe Perry and guitarist Tommy Henriksen.

The band was joined on stage by legendary Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi, who joined the Vampires for a rendition of Paranoid.

One Facebook user posted on Facebook: "It was an amazing night! felt like a rock star last night, then back to mom made taking my boy to school."

Another Facebook user commented: "Absolutely amazing night! So many legends on one stage."

The long-awaited Birmingham Utilita Arena gig was highly anticipated following gigs cancellation due to the Covid pandemic.

The Hollywood Vampires is an American rock supergroup formed in 2012 by Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp and Joe Perry, the trio came together out of their love for rock music and have featured artists and music legends such as Duff McKagan (Guns N Roses) Brad Whitford (Aerosmith) and Toni Iommi.

