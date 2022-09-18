Crowds turn out for beer and cider festival in Staffordshire

Sam Goodwin with her dad Phil Goodwin, and their friend Jason Harvey.

Around 45 ales, 15 ciders and perries as well as bottled beers were all showcased at the Cannock Chase CAMRA Beer Festival from Friday to Saturday.

It was held at the Prince of Wales Theatre on Church Street, in Cannock, and was the seventh festival overall – and the first after a gap of three years.

And among the various ales featured was the Cloudy Pale Ale, from AJ's Ales Brewery from Walsall, and Mutiny from Backyard Brewery in Brownhills.

Beowulf's IPA from Brownhills was also featured, along with Bewdley's Hagley Hall drink from the town, Fownes' U.G.A Export from Upper Gornal.

Green Duck's Foam Party from Stourbridge, Vine's Best Bitter from Rugeley and various others including ales from Cornwall, London, Bristol and Barnsley.

Meanwhile beers from the likes of Belgium, Iceland, Germany, Brazil, Switzerland and other countries were featured alongside a range of ciders and perries.

The Magnificent 7 Vinyl Club performed on Thursday night whilst Stone Cold Sober...ish(sic) performed on Friday, with Rocket 51 closing out the festival on Saturday.