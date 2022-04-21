80's Mania coming to Lichfield's Garrick Theatre

80s Mania Dancers

Endorsed by 80s Radio 1 breakfast DJ Mike Read, as being “like Live Aid meets Top of the Pops”, 80’s Mania will swoop into Staffordshire this May.

From West End producer, director, performer and choreographer Vikki Holland-Bowyer, and partner Greg Stevenson, the production features back-combed hair, indiscriminate double denim and 24/7 sunglasses.

Twenty-eight chart-topping artistes from the 80s will be authentically recreated to look and sound as they did back in the day, with a full live band, dancers, lasers and light design combined with huge video projection completing the production, which features over 150 costumes.

Producers Vikki and Greg say that 80’s Mania features something for everyone.

Vikki said: "It’s broader in its range of music than your widest shoulder pads, standing stiletto-heels-like head and shoulders above the rest.

"It’s totally unique. Audiences take the time to prepare and dress as their favourite pop stars, reliving the childhood memories that the 80's helped make so unforgettable.

"Hen parties, stag nights, school reunions, office parties, couples and groups all come along to have a good night out, reminisce, sing, dance and clap along to their favourite Eighties tunes."

Kim Wilde, Duran Duran, Adam Ant, Boy George, Wham!, Erasure, Soft Cell, the Human League, Dead or Alive, Nena, Madonna, Cyndi Lauper, Gary Numan, and Tony Hadley are just some of the stars recreated in this high energy, fast paced, party style show!

80's Mania will be at Lichfield Garrick Theatre on May 19 and 20 at 7.30pm.