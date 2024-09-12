Wembley dreams come true for Wolverhampton SEN pupils thanks to foundation

Daniel Bladen and Jacob Graves were in attendance at Wembley Stadium for England's UEFA Nations League 2-0 win against Finland, which saw Harry Kane win his 100th cap.

It wasn't just a win for the Three Lions, it was a win for autism inclusion in football too.

The Whistle Foundation aim to bring sport to every child, with Ajay Sharma saying: "We understand that it's difficult for kids with accessibility and sensory requirements and we want to give students like Daniel and Jacob a chance to enjoy themselves and be children. We're delighted we could send the boys to Wembley.

"I want to thank Robbie Meakin and Ross Ashcroft in helping us with this because it's been a long term ambition of ours to send children to the home of football, to watch their heroes play. We're also sending children to Wolves game and we want to be bigger and better in our mission to bring sport to every child across the city."

Head Teacher Ross Ashcroft added: "We know that sport is trying to be as inclusive as possible but it can be difficult for some people to access large stadiums this can be a real barrier for families to access these types of events. Working with The Whistle Foundation has reduced those barriers. Daniel and Jacob attended an England game for the first time and we were able to prepare them for the type of experience they were having.

"We're really thankful to Ajay for working with Robbie and Tettenhall Wood School to enable Daniel and Jacob to have this experience."

