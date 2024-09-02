Pupils return to Walsall academy outperforming national average for A-Level attainment

Ormiston Shelfield Community Academy celebrated a fantastic set of A-Level results in August, substantially beating both local and national attainment averages.

A staggering 21.4 per cent of pupils at the academy were graded A* in their A-Level and equivalent qualifications, compared to a national average of 9.3 per cent.

47.9 per cent of pupils were award A*-A (or equivalent), beating the national average of 27.8 per cent, and 98.6 per cent of pupils achieved A*-E results which also outperforms national figures.

Michael Riley, Principal at Ormiston Shelfield Community Academy, said: “We’re delighted with the results we’ve received in Key Stage 5 this summer.

“Both students and staff work so hard to achieve great things, and it’s brilliant to see them get what they all deserve.”

Councillor Pardeep Kaur, Portfolio Holder for Education and Skills at Walsall Council, said: “Wow, what a brilliant set of results the academy achieved this summer.

“To achieve such brilliant results compared to the national averages really is a testament to the commitment pupils put into their studies, and the teaching staff who support them all-year round.

“As we all know the academic year flies by, and even though we’re only just getting started with the new school year, exam season will be here again before we know it.

“I hope those returning to Ormiston Shelfield Community Academy feel inspired to be learning at a school which achieved great things this summer and are ready to get back into it after the summer break.

“Well done all and here’s to more successes in the future!”

The Ormiston Shelfield Community Academy is part of the Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT). More information can be found on their website at: scacademy.co.uk/

Submitted by Walsall Council