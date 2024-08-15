Academy celebrates results with students securing top university places

The Sixth-Form students at the academy, which is part of Ormiston Academies Trust, have achieved some brilliant results following a year of hard work and determination in preparing for their exams.

The students’ successes have enabled many of them to secure excellent next steps. This includes 77 per cent of sixth form leavers achieving places at university, with the remaining 23 per cent securing high-quality apprenticeships or positions of employment.

There have been some impressive individual performances, including:

Simran Evans, who has achieved two A*s in English literature and sociology, a grade A in law and a grade A* for the extended project qualification. Simran has been awarded a place at the University of Leeds, where she will be studying sociology.

Bradley Rogers, who has secured two Distinction* and two Distinctions in BTEC Sport and has secured a place at the University of Worcester, where he will be studying Sports and Exercise Science.

Lillie Wood, who has achieved a grade A in sociology and B grades in fine art and English literature. Lillie has secured a place on a Fine Arts degree at the University of Derby.

Gurleen Kaur, who has achieved a Distinction* and two Distinction grades in BTEC Health and Social Care. Gurleen has won a place at the University of Birmingham, where she will be studying Children’s Nursing.

Georgia-May Hill & Lillie Wood. Photo: Ormiston Forge Academy

These standout individual achievements form part of the strong performance of Year 13 students collecting results today. Students studying A Level subjects secured excellent performances, with those taking BTEC courses having performed exceptionally well, achieving an average grade of Distinction minus.

Lisa Mason, Principal at Ormiston Forge Academy, said: “Support continues to lie at the foundation of our sixth form and I have no doubt that it has been instrumental in enabling our students to achieve the results they are celebrating this year. Whether it be from a pastoral, careers or academic perspective, we ensure that our students are supported to ensure they realise their full potential and feel well prepared for life after sixth form.

Simran Evans. Photo: Ormiston Forge Academy

“I am particularly proud of the students leaving us with regards to their ambitions and aspirations; 77 per cent will be progressing to university to study a wider variety of subjects including psychology, law and computer science. The remaining students have worked closely with our careers team to secure either a higher-level apprenticeship or other form of employment.

“The percentage of students progressing to university is one of our highest ever and it reflects the hard work, dedication and effort that students have put into their post-16 studies. I wish them all the very best of luck in the future”

For more information about Ormiston Forge Academy, please visit: ormistonforgeacademy.co.uk

By Rosie Cottom - Contributor