Busy dog loving mum's business going from strength to strength

With a love and passion for dogs, Stephnie Gribble started the company to help dog owners find the best prices, as well as the best quality for their beloved dogs, she said: "I started the company to help dog owners find the best prices, as well as the best quality for their beloved dogs. I wanted to offer a massive range where people could shop and find all they needed to give their dog the best, happy and healthy life."

Since launching in January, every month the business donates a portion of sales to charities in need, helping the most vulnerable dogs and their owners.

Stephnie added: "We attend dog charity events over the UK to help raise hotel funds. We donate items to kennels to make sure we can help homeless dogs still look fabulous, as well as donating items for charities raising funds. As a new small local business every penny matters at the start, but for us our main mission was to always help dogs who needed it.

"We care highly about our items being eco friendly and because of our commitment we are now up for two awards in July with the Good Small Business Awards. We source toys and items made from recycled bottles and old clothing and care about our packaging and make sure it's made from recycled material and our items can be recycled after use. As nice as it would be to win it's all about getting our name out there and in doing so, we can help even more charities and dogs who need help."

The business has also been shortlisted for another award with the Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur for Stand Out Start Up business of the year, representing The Midlands and will head to London in November for the award evening.

"As a mom of three with four dogs and five cats with a house to run, life is busy, but starting up a business has been fun and hard work, but so worth it." said Stephnie

"To find out I had won Creator / Influencer Businesswoman of the Year for the West Midlands with UK Business awards has been a real 'pinch-me' moment! Just because you’re a mom, does not mean you cannot pursue your own dreams and goals and every woman out there has the power to do it! I hope every mom out there who feels unsure, scared or worried to start something new, then take the leap! It will be worth it!"

