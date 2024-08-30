Ange Postecoglou reveals Tottenham have already turned focus to January window

Ange Postecoglou has revealed Tottenham have already turned their focus to the January transfer window.

Spurs were active throughout the summer with Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Wilson Odobert and Dominic Solanke brought in, while Timo Werner returned on loan, which resulted in a quiet deadline day.

Postecoglou declared himself happy with the Tottenham squad after a “real positive window”, but is aware of areas where further reinforcements are required and technical director Johan Lange is already on the case.

“These things are a cycle and a lot of it is flawed because you just don’t know,” Postecoglou explained.

“We weren’t sure whether Lucas Bergvall would come straight into the first-team or if we had to send him out on loan because he’s an 18-year-old player who has just played in the Swedish league, but we saw in the first couple of weeks of training that this guy will be an interesting player.

“How he develops, how Archie develops, how Wilson Odobert develops, all these kind of things are factored into it.

“We know there’s still some areas where I look at squad management and we can improve. Again, it’s got to be the right person, the right player and right person.

“Johan and his team now have already started the process of looking at guys who maybe fit that profile of what we’re looking for and if they’re available in January, like Radu (Dragusin) was and we picked up Lucas last January, then we’ll move on it.

“It’s a constant process and it has to be that way. I’ve never done knee jerk or a Hail Mary approach to things. Sometimes it’s necessary, I get that and it works, but I am much more comfortable when things are done through a process.”

Postecoglou handed a full debut to the 19-year-old in the 4-0 win over Everton last weekend and revealed he had been a long-standing target.

He added: “Wilson was great last week. I was rapt to get him. He was one I was really keen on all summer.

“We had to be patient with him as the Dom Solanke deal went on a bit longer than we thought it would and we had to get that done first. He did great for us.

“He was exciting to watch. He will get more and more comfortable with us.”

Postecoglou also reflected on the instant impact provided by teenage midfielders Gray and Bergvall.

“I’ve been really impressed with both guys, more the way they have handled things and their maturity,” he said.

“They are 18, but it’s the kind of way they have fitted in with the whole group, they’re ability to take in information and training at a certain level as the training is intense. The capacity to do that from a physical capacity has been really good.

“We may have gone a bit stronger in a different area if both of those guys didn’t work out, but it wouldn’t have been a major shift from what we have already done.

“Our main focus this window was around the front third, to make sure we bolstered that and I think we have got some good outcomes.”