Centre court at Queen’s to be renamed The Andy Murray Arena

Centre court at Queen’s will be renamed in honour of Sir Andy Murray from next year after his competitive tennis career came to a close with defeat in the Olympic doubles.

The 37-year-old announced before the Games began that he would bid farewell at Roland Garros and after opting to withdraw from the singles competition – a title which he had won twice in 2012 and 2016 – Murray bowed out with a 6-2 6-4 defeat alongside Dan Evans in Paris.

Murray bows out a three-times Grand Slam winner, having ended Britain’s long wait for a Wimbledon champion when prevailing in 2013 before triumphing again three years later.

The LTA hailed Murray as a “giant” of the sport and announced the introduction of the Andy Murray Arena at a venue where the player enjoyed five victories during his lengthy career.

LTA chief executive, Scott Lloyd said: “Andy is the greatest tennis player ever to come from this country and a giant of British sport. His contribution to the game is immense and has bought us all so many moments of pride. He was relentless in his pursuit of excellence and had a single-minded determination to succeed.

“His brilliance on court bought to an end the long wait for a British male singles winner at Wimbledon, brought home Olympic gold and silver medals and he was the driving force behind Britain’s 2015 Davis Cup success.

“Anyone who ever saw him play knows he put his heart and soul into his performances on the court. His incredible work ethic and love for the sport was demonstrated by his repeated returns from injury, when many others would not have had the resolve.

“Perhaps equal to his on-court success was his attitude in championing equality and diversity right across the sport. He is a special role model for tennis in this country and beyond and a unique champion.

“We are proud to name the arena at our tournament at the Queen’s Club after him.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer paid tribute Murray as a “British great”.

On X, formerly Twitter, Sir Keir wrote: “1 Davis Cup, 2 Olympic golds and 3 Grand Slams.

“But more than that, thanks @andy_murray for two decades of phenomenal entertainment and sportsmanship.

“A true British great.”

Murray was born in Dunblane and Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney posted on X saying: “Commiserations to @andy_murray and Dan Evans.

“They put up such a spirited performance. Thank you Andy for how you have inspired us all.

“Scotland could not be more proud of you and all you have given us.”

Murray beat Novak Djokovic to win his maiden Wimbledon title as the pair along with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal dominated the men’s tennis scene.

Djokovic admitted he found inspiration in Murray’s determination to return to tennis following major hip surgery in 2018.

Andy Murray (left) with his winners trophy next to runner up Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He said: “I have only praise for him. He’s been an incredible competitor out on the court, one of the greatest warriors tennis has seen. His fighting spirit is something that will inspire many generations to come. I’ve been inspired by him even though we’re the same age.

“With his artificial hip, surgeries and all the injuries, to keep coming back and keep grinding at the Challenger level to build rankings. That is super impressive for someone who has had the career he’s had. To go from number one to low rankings and try to work his way back is great testament to his incredible spirit. All the best to him.

“It’s unfortunate, I’m sure he wanted to end his career on his terms in singles at Wimbledon. But him being injured and pulling out of Wimbledon and still coming here and trying his best in doubles is another impressive moment that will stay with him for a long time.”

When asked if Murray was one of the toughest rivals he had faced, Djokovic added: “Of course. The longest rivalry I have is with him because we played for the first time when we were 11 years old in France. We shared many good and tough moments on the court and off over the years.

“There’s only a week between us in age so we go back a long time and hopefully we’ll be able to connect off the court as well, with families once it all settles.”