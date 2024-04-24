Former Argentina striker Carlos Tevez admitted to hospital with chest pains

Carlos Tevez has been admitted to hospital after suffering from chest pains.

The former Argentina striker, who played for Manchester United, Manchester City and West Ham, was taken to hospital in Buenos Aires on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old is now in charge of Argentinian top-flight side Independiente and the club said on X: “Our coach, Carlos Tevez, entered the La Trinidad Hospital in San Isidro with chest pain.

“They carried out the corresponding studies and they were satisfactory.”

Independiente added Tevez would stay in hospital for the time being while further examinations were conducted.

Tevez won 76 caps for Argentina between 2004 and 2015 and was appointed Independiente boss in August 2023.

Carlos Tevez twice won the Premier League at Manchester United and added another title success at neighbours City (Nick Potts/PA)

He spent seven years in the Premier League between 2006 and 2013, winning the title twice with United and once with City.

Tevez was also a Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup winner at United.