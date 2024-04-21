Peres Jepchirchir smashes women’s-only world record to win London Marathon

Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir smashed the women’s-only world record to win a thrilling London Marathon.

The Kenyan kicked for home as she turned down The Mall and won in two hours, 16 minutes and 16 seconds.

Four runners were in with a shout down the final straight and Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa came in second, ahead of Joyciline Jepkosgel in third with Megertu Alemu fourth.

The previous world record for a women-only race was 2hrs 17mins 01secs by Mary Jepkosgei Keitany in London in 2017.

Marcel Hug won a record fourth-consecutive men’s wheelchair race.

The Swiss ‘Silver Bullet’, 38, clocked 1:28.33.

Daniel Romanchuk of the United States was second with Britain’s David Weir third in his 25th consecutive London Marathon.

David Weir (left) finished third behind men’s wheelchair winner Marcel Hug (centre) and second-placed Daniel Romanchuk (John Walton/PA)

Weir, 44, said: “The conditions were so tough, very windy. But I’m happy with my performance.

“Keeping up with Marcel for 20 miles, it was one of the best races I’ve done on this course.

“Some of these guys are 10 or 20 years younger than me. But I promised myself I’d come back and get on the podium.”

The women’s wheelchair race was won by a distance by another Swiss, Catherine Debrunner.

The 29-year-old, who broke the course record to win the race in 2022, came home over five minutes ahead of her nearest rival.

Manuela Schar made it a one-two for Switzerland by finishing second with American Tatyana McFadden third.

Eden Rainbow-Cooper was the top British finisher in sixth.