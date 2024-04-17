On this day in 2016: Steve Davis announces retirement from snooker

Six-time world champion Steve Davis announced his retirement from snooker on this day in 2016.

Davis brought his career to a fitting close, bowing out at the Crucible in Sheffield, where he won all six of his world titles.

He called time after 38 years as a professional, winning 28 ranking titles, three Masters crowns and making 355 century breaks.

Steve Davis at the Crucible in Sheffield following his retirement announcement (Richard Sellers/PA)

He also played in the most memorable world final of all, losing on the black in the deciding frame against Dennis Taylor in 1985.

Davis’ father Bill Davis died at the age of 89 in March 2016, and in an emotional press conference Steve Davis told how he had entered the recent World Championship qualifiers for his father, knowing it was one last bid to earn a place in the televised stages.

A 10-4 defeat to Fergal O’Brien in the first of three qualifying rounds merely confirmed to Davis it was time to quit.

Davis was world champion in 1981, 1983, 1984, 1987, 1988 and 1989. “Then Stephen Hendry came along and nicked all my sweets,” Davis joked.

“I don’t want to play any more, it’s too hard. There were matches that by the time I had got in the car I had already forgotten about them.

“Back in the day, you would have gone home and been furious for two or three days later and you didn’t calm down. I noticed that it didn’t matter as much.

“I’ve had moments at the Crucible where it has been the most wonderful place and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.

Steve Davis won six world titles at the Crucible in Sheffield (PA)

“I have also had times in that place where I’ve wanted it to swallow me up – it was the worst place ever.”

There was a rousing reception for Davis as he was allowed the Crucible arena floor to himself after revealing his retirement plan.

He walked around, holding up the World Championship trophy, and was treated to a standing ovation.