Warwickshire’s second-highest total in their history puts Durham under pressure

Warwickshire piled up the second-highest total in their history to put Durham under pressure in their County Championship Division One game at Edgbaston.

The home side, led by Alex Davies’ maiden double-century, amassed a giant 698 for three declared to leave Durham needing 549 to avoid the follow-on.

The visitors closed the second day on 178 for three with Alex Lees, unbeaten on 94, leading the resistance but with work still to do to dig his side out of trouble.

Keaton Jennings put his disappointment at missing out on England’s Test tour to India behind him by beginning his campaign with an unbeaten half-century for Lancashire against Hampshire.

He totted up 85 with only one dropped catch as a blemish in an otherwise authoritative innings, with his opening partner Luke Wells reaching 55.

Lancashire ended the day on 233 for four, 134 runs behind Hampshire’s first-innings total at the Ageas Bowl, having previously bowled their opponents out for 367.

Cameron Bancroft announced his return to Gloucestershire by scoring a half-century on day two against Yorkshire at the Seat Unique Stadium.

Returning to the club he last served in 2017, the 31-year-old Australian top-scored with 70 and shared in a stand of 98 with Miles Hammond for the fourth wicket as Gloucestershire recovered from 28 for three to post 263 in their first innings.

Lyndon James and Calvin Harrison starred as Nottinghamshire took control of their Division One match against Worcestershire on day two at Trent Bridge.

James struck 96 and Harrison added 52, racking up 146 for the seventh wicket, as the hosts took their overnight 305 for six to 399 all out.

Leg-spinner Harrison then returned 3-78, removing Adam Hose, Rob Jones for 90 and then Jason Holder for a second-ball duck, to leave Worcestershire 220 for six, still 179 runs behind.

Dom Sibley and Rory Burns led from the front as Surrey spent day two of their match against Somerset at the Kia Oval building a potentially match-winning lead.

Openers Sibley and Burns scored 100 and 75 respectively, putting on 167 for the first wicket, as Surrey advanced from their overnight 42 without loss to 358 for six, giving them a 73-run advantage at the halfway point.

Emilio Gay and James Sales both set new landmarks as Northamptonshire continued to dominate on day two of their clash with Middlesex at Wantage Road.

First-day centurion Gay forged on to post 260 – the highest-ever individual Championship score for the county against Middlesex, while Sales, brought back into the side for this game, made his maiden first-class hundred.

The pair set a new fifth-wicket record against the Seaxes of 181 before the hosts declared on 552 for six.

There was still time in the evening session for two young debutants to make an impression, Raphael Weatherall capturing his maiden first-class wicket, while Middlesex teenager Nathan Fernandes (65 not out) reached an impressive half-century before stumps were drawn with the visitors 128 for one.

Kent captain Daniel Bell-Drummond hit a second-successive County Championship century on a benign pitch where only two wickets fell all day on day two against Essex.

Bell-Drummond reached three-figures against Somerset last week and helped his side fight back here after suffering three-and-a-half sessions of unremitting toil in the field at Chelmsford.

However, in company with fellow centurion Ben Compton for 71 overs, Bell-Drummond helped put on 218 for the second wicket.

Needing 381 to make Essex bat again, Kent had knocked off 245 by stumps for the loss of one wicket with Bell-Drummond 134 not out and Compton unbeaten on 100.