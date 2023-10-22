5 things we learned from the Storm Babet hit Premiership this weekend

Celtic players celebrate

Both Celtic and Rangers enjoyed comfortable wins in a cinch Premiership fixture card hit by Storm Babet.

The Hoops completed a Glasgow double over Edinburgh after three matches were called off for safety reasons.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the reduced schedule.

Happy honeymoon for Philippe Clement

Rangers fans wanted to see something different under Belgian manager Philippe Clement and they certainly did in a 4-0 Ibrox win against Hibernian. Michael Beale had been criticised for the ponderous style of his Gers side but Clement’s version played at high tempo and got the ball forward quicker. The manager himself declared himself “happy” but not yet impressed. “Impressed is a big word,” he said. “I still saw a lot of details we can make better but I saw a team who stayed well in the structure and made the runs and the tempo we played at. It is like the honeymoon. Everything is new. They need to confirm this the next week, the next month.”

Nick Montgomery felt Clement was too keen

Philippe Clement’s Rangers beat Hibs (Lesley Martin/PA)

Hibernian manager Nick Montgomery felt Clement’s debut should have been largely watched from the stand after accusing the Rangers boss of stepping on the pitch and controlling the ball before it went out. Referencing a red card for Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes against Dundee in similar circumstances, Montgomery was surprised to see the Gers manager get away with it. He told BBC Scotland: “I think everyone can see the ball had not gone out. When that happens, you probably think it’s not going to be your day because at that point they have 12 men on the pitch. The worst thing about it was they got the throw-in. Away at Ibrox you don’t expect any favours, but that’s not within the laws of the game.”

Celtic hitting top gear

The Hoops restored their seven-point lead with a 4-1 win over Hearts at Tynecastle. Normally a tricky venue, the champions took the sting out the game inside four minutes when Matt O’Riley met Luis Palma’s lofted pass on the volley. Brendan Rodgers’ side dominated the bulk of the game to take their winning league run to six matches. If they come through another trip to Edinburgh next weekend when they face Hibs, there is a strong chance they will go on to extend their seven-point lead before hosting Rangers on December 30.

Tynecastle tickets decision has mixed results

The Roseburn Stand at Tynecastle just before kick off pic.twitter.com/sWeorquYMq — Gavin McCafferty (@GavinMcCafferty) October 22, 2023

Hearts more than halved Celtic’s usual allocation of tickets to 576 but the Tynecastle atmosphere was not at its usual level after O’Riley’s early opener. The crowd of 17,608 was the lowest league attendance at Tynecastle this season and some Celtic fans watching on television would no doubt have been frustrated at the sight of a virtually-empty section right next to the away support in the Roseburn Stand.

Kyle Vassell shows his worth for Kilmarnock

Leading from the front ©️ A double for captain Vass ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/SQ3qTSGjPJ — Kilmarnock FC (@KilmarnockFC) October 22, 2023