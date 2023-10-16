New sports given go-ahead for Olympic Games in 2028

Cricket, squash, baseball/softball, lacrosse and flag football will all be included in the Olympic programme at the Los Angeles Games in 2028.
The proposal was approved at the IOC Session in Mumbai on Monday, with only two delegates voting against the new events.
Cricket returns to the Games for the first time in 128 years in the form of six-team men’s and women’s T20 tournaments, lacrosse for the first time as a medal sport since 1908 while baseball has featured at the Olympics several times.
Flag football, a non-contact format of American football, and squash are included for the first time.