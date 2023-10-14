Home advantage key after Turkey shake up group – Wales v Croatia talking points

Wales’ Neco Williams, left, and Croatia’s Luka Modric in action during their 1-1 draw in Split in March

Wales meet Croatia in a vital Euro 2024 qualifier at Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday night.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five of the main talking points as Wales seek to keep their automatic qualification hopes alive.

Perfect finish needed

? Spain beat Scotland, Türkiye defeated Croatia while Albania saw off Czechia… Tap to see the full Thursday round-up ?#EURO2024 — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) October 12, 2023

Turkey’s shock win in Croatia on Thursday has really thrown a spanner in the works. Wales had expected to be in a three-way fight with Turkey and Armenia for the second qualifying spot behind top speeds Croatia. Overtaking Croatia now looks like being Wales’ target, but a top-two spot only appears achievable by winning on Sunday and also beating Armenia and Turkey in their final group games next month.

Cardiff fortress

Wales fans are hoping the Cardiff City Stadium can become a fortress again (Zac Goodwin/PA)

In a week when the UK and Ireland won the right to host Euro 2028 and the prospect of Wales returning to play at the Principality Stadium came into sharp focus, much has been made of making home advantage count at the Cardiff City Stadium. Wales have enjoyed some big nights there in the past, but that was often when Gareth Bale was in full flow and making the difference. A sell-out crowd will turn up in anticipation that Wales can make the stadium a fortress in the post-Bale era.

Moore the merrier

Kieffer Moore has 12 goals for Wales after his midweek double against Gibraltar (Martin Rickett/PA)

Kieffer Moore’s return to the fold is a big boost for Wales. Moore missed the last two Euro qualifiers after being sent off against Armenia in June. The 6ft 5in striker has had little game time at Bournemouth but Moore was in fine fettle during his 45-minute run-out against Gibraltar on Wednesday. Moore scored twice in the 4-0 friendly win to take his Wales goals tally to 12.

Creaking Croatia?

Croatia’s Josip Stanisic appears exasperated during the 1-0 Euro 2024 qualifying defeat to Turkey in Osijek on Thursday (Darko Bandic/AP)

Croatia suffered their first-ever home defeat in a Euro qualifier against Turkey. But was it a one-off or something more meaningful? The 2018 World Cup finalists and 2022 semi-finalists are used to breezing through qualification but, having let two points slip against Wales at home, this campaign has been more challenging. Time might finally be catching up on midfield magician Luka Modric, 38 last month, while injuries to Tottenham winger Ivan Perisic and Hoffenheim forward Andrej Kramaric have hurt them.

Wales win overdue

Nathan Broadhead celebrates scoring Wales’ last-gasp leveller against Croatia in March (Tim Goode/PA)