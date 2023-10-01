Notification Settings

Ryder Cup live – Europe look to finish the job in Rome

Published: Last Updated:

All the latest action from the final day at Marco Simone.

Marco Simone
  1. 1035 Jon Rahm v Scottie Scheffler
  2. 1047 Viktor Hovland v Collin Morikawa
  3. 1059 Justin Rose v Patrick Cantlay
  4. 1111 Rory McIlroy v Sam Burns
  5. 1123 Matt Fitzpatrick v Max Homa
  6. 1135 Tyrrell Hatton v Brian Harman
  7. 1147 Ludvig Aberg v Brooks Koepka
  8. 1159 Sepp Straka v Justin Thomas
  9. 1211 Nicolai Hojgaard v Xander Schauffele
  10. 1223 Shane Lowry v Jordan Spieth
  11. 1235 Tommy Fleetwood v Rickie Fowler
  12. 1247 Robert MacIntyre v Wyndham Clark

1020 – Former Europe captain Paul McGinley believes the United States need to eclipse the ‘Miracle at Medinah” to retain the Ryder Cup. Europe famously recovered from 10-6 down heading into the singles in 2012 to pull off an unlikely victory, but Zach Johnson’s side trail by five points. “This will be unbelievable if America come anywhere close,” McGinley, who led Europe to victory at Gleneagles in 2014, told Sky Sports. “Miracles do happen and this will be bigger than the Miracle at Medinah if America come back from here. Yes they have momentum, but Europe are also stoked up.”

Jose Maria Olazabal
Jose Maria Olazabal was Europe captain for the ‘Miracle at Medinah’ (Andrew Matthews/PA)

1010 – Luke Donald’s side will also have plenty of extra motivation after the second day’s play ended with angry scenes on the 18th green which later continued outside the clubhouse. Rory McIlroy was annoyed that Patrick Cantlay’s caddie Joe LaCava initially refused to move from his eyeline as he waved his cap over his head in celebration of Cantlay’s birdie on the last.

Rory McIlroy argues with Joe LaCava
Rory McIlroy argued with Joe LaCava on the 18th (Zac Goodwin/PA)

1000- Welcome to the PA news agency’s live Ryder Cup blog. It is singles Sunday at Marco Simone in Rome. Europe need just four points to complete their revenge mission and regain the trophy from the USA.

