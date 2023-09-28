Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Bellum Justum too streetwise for promising Inisherin

UK & international sportsPublished:

Newmarket maiden likely to prove a pointer for bigger things.

Bellum Justum pulled out all the stops to strike at Newmarket
Bellum Justum pulled out all the stops to strike at Newmarket

Bellum Justum put his experience to good use as he opened his account in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes at Newmarket.

Trained by Andrew Balding, the Sea The Stars colt – who cost 375,000 guineas as a yearling – was up against some highly-regarded rivals on his fourth start, but from two furlongs out it appeared likely either the mount of Oisin Murphy or Kevin Ryan’s 50-1 debutant Inisherin would walk away with the first prize.

The duo pulled clear of their rivals as the runners entered the dip and although the regally-bred Inisherin threatened to carry the colours of Sheikh Mohammed Obaid to victory in this race for the third time in four years, it was the Balding runner who pulled out extra in the closing stages to score by half a length.

Andrew Balding was thrilled with Bellum Justum's victory
Andrew Balding was thrilled with Bellum Justum’s victory (John Walton/PA)

“We were delighted and he’s a horse we have always liked,” said the Kingsclere handler.

“He probably wasn’t suited by the soft ground at Doncaster last time, but he came out of the race really well and seemed to enjoy conditions today. I thought it was a nice performance in what was probably a strong race.”

The 11-2 winner holds an entry in the Futurity Trophy Stakes at Doncaster later this month, but end-of-season ground conditions could rule out a step up to Group One company on Town Moor with connections looking forward to next season.

“I think it is unlikely given ground conditions at that time of the year,” continued Balding.

“A sound surface is important, we learnt that at Doncaster last time. I will discuss it with the King Power team, but I think it will be unlikely.

“He’s a horse who should stay further and is a lovely horse.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News