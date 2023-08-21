Football rumours: Manchester United consider move for Marco Verratti

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – Second Leg – Etihad Stadium

What the papers say

Manchester United are interested in Paris St Germain’s Marco Verratti to bolster the Devils’ midfield, the Mirror reports. Saudi Pro League team Al-Ahli are also reported to be interested in the 30-year-old alongside a number of European clubs.

Southampton’s Che Adams (Mike Egerton/PA)

After losing their first two games of the Premier League season Everton are hoping they will land the signature of Scottish forward Che Adams. The 27-year-old could move to the club from Southampton for a fee worth around £15million, the Telegraph says.

The Sun says Nottingham Forest are willing to pay the same amount for Brazilian Matheus Nascimento from Botafogo, but he may stay with the club with the goal to help them win the Brazilian Serie A.

Social media round-up

Aymeric Laporte on the brink of joining Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr https://t.co/3o3wEOeJs7 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 20, 2023

Excl: Al Shabab reach verbal agreement in principle with Everton to sign Demarai Gray. ???? #EFC Deal only agreed club to club at this stage — as Saudi sources confirm. Al Shabab will now start talks also on personal terms — up to Demarai’s decision. pic.twitter.com/DUlVkmQA2x — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 20, 2023

Players to watch

West Ham United’s Pablo Fornals (Simon Galloway, PA)

Pablo Fornals: Sevilla are interested in signing the West Ham midfielder who is in the final year of his contract, according to Spanish outlet AS.