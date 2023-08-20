Wimbledon men’s finalists to clash again for Western and Southern Open title

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Fourteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will come face-to-face for the first time since Alcaraz’s Wimbledon victory when they meet in the final of the Western and Southern Open.

The Spaniard eclipsed the 23-time major champion in the final at the All England club in July.

Alcaraz punched his ticket to Sunday’s final in Cincinnati with a 2-6 7-6 (4) 6-3 win over Hubert Hurkacz.

The world number one was forced to save a match point in the second set before wrapping up the win in two hours and 16 minutes.

Speaking in his on-court interview after the match, Alcaraz said: “I had a lot of break points, it was really tough.

“Obviously saving a match point is never easy but with my coach, we were talking about staying positive all the time and to stay there.

“We knew I was going to have my chances and I tried to take it.

“Every match against Hubi is really, really tough but I’m really, really happy that I was able to win.”

Djokovic gave himself an opportunity for revenge against Alcaraz after qualifying for the final with a 7-6 (5) 7-5 win over Alexander Zverev.

It was an even contest for much of the match, but the world number two used his veteran baseline prowess to take the advantage right when he needed it.

Djokovic said: “I’m pleased. I think there’s a few things I could’ve done better, but overall it’s a straight sets win against a great player in form, so I’m really happy.”