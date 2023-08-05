Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez completes £25million Chelsea move

Robert Sanchez

Chelsea have completed the signing of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton on a seven-year deal.

The Blues agreed a £25million deal with Brighton to sign the 25-year-old Spaniard on Thursday and have now finalised the move.

The transfer involves an up-front £25m payment, with an additional sell-on clause included, the PA news agency understands.

Chelsea’s co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart said on the club website: “We’re very pleased to welcome Robert to Chelsea and he adds further quality to our goalkeeping unit.

“Robert has repeatedly proved himself in the Premier League and been capped by his country. We are excited to watch him work with (head coach) Mauricio (Pochettino) and his coaching team during the season ahead.”

Sanchez, who made 23 Premier League appearances for Brighton last season, will challenge Kepa Arrizabalaga for a starting place at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have now made seven summer signings under Pochettino, who is rebuilding the squad following his appointment in May as a permanent replacement for Graham Potter.

France defender Axel Disasi and 19-year-old midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu arrived at Stamford Bridge earlier this week from Monaco and Rennes respectively.

Wingers Diego Moreira (Benfica B) and Angelo (Santos) plus forwards Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) and Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) have also been signed this summer.

Sanchez, who has made two senior appearances for Spain and was included in both their Euro 2020 and World Cup 2022 squads, made 91 appearances for Brighton in all competitions after progressing through their academy.