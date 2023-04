Referee Michael Salisbury dropped for next round of Premier League fixtures

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United – Premier League – Molineux Stadium

Referee Michael Salisbury has been axed for the next round of Premier League fixtures.

The VAR official failed to recommend a review for a Brighton penalty in their 2-1 defeat at Tottenham on Saturday, forcing PGMOL chief Howard Webb to apologise to the Seagulls.

On-pitch referee Stuart Attwell, who did not give a spot-kick in real time after Kaoru Mitoma was tripped by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, will be the VAR official for Wolves’ home clash with Brentford on Saturday.

He will then be the fourth official when West Ham host Arsenal on Sunday.

Match official appointments for #PL Matchweek 31 (15-17 Apr) have been confirmed — PGMOL (@FA_PGMOL) April 11, 2023

Brighton have received three apologies from Webb this season.

Boss Roberto De Zerbi, who was sent off in the second half, said after the game: “When I was in the dressing room, there is a clear penalty on Mitoma.

“You can’t find one situation from my bench where I spoke to the referee to complain some decisions.