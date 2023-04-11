Notification Settings

Football rumours: Liverpool facing competition in race for Alex Scott

UK & international sportsPublished:

Brighton are confident of securing new deal with hot property Evan Ferguson.

Alex Scott in action for England Under-20s (Martin Rickett/PA)
What the papers say

England Under-19 midfielder Alex Scott is a summer target for Liverpool, but they face competition according to the Daily Mail. West Ham and Wolves are also keen on the 19-year-old Bristol City star.

Republic of Ireland v Latvia – International Friendly – Aviva Stadium
Evan Ferguson celebrates scoring for the Republic of Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)

Another teenager attracting attention is Republic of Ireland forward Evan Ferguson, 18. But the Daily Mail reports that Brighton are hopeful of agreeing a new deal with the striker, despite the interest of Manchester United and Tottenham.

Brighton, meanwhile, are keen on bringing in winger Reiss Nelson, 23, according to the Daily Mail. He will be a free agent when his Arsenal contract expires this summer.

Another Arsenal youngster could also be heading out of the Emirates this summer with the club open to selling Folarin Balogun, 21, according to The Times. The England Under-21 forward is on loan at Reims.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Italy v England – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group C – Diego Armando Maradona Stadium
England’s Kalvin Phillips (left) and Italy’s Lorenzo Pellegrini (Adam Davy/PA)

Kalvin Phillips: Aston Villa have been linked with taking the England midfielder, 27, from Manchester City after just one season.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: West Ham are tracking the Manchester United full-back, 25, ahead of a potential summer move.

