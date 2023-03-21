Notification Settings

Blackburn defender Dominic Hyam replaces injured Jack Hendry in Scotland squad

Published:

Celtic right-back Anthony Ralston has also been added to the squad.

Blackburn defender Dominic Hyam has earned his first full Scotland call-up after Jack Hendry withdrew due to injury.

The 27-year-old, who featured for the Scots at under-19 and under-21 level, was added to Steve Clarke’s squad for the European Championship qualifiers at home to Cyprus and Spain over the next week.

Club Brugge defender Hendry was forced to pull out after failing to recover in time from the knee issue that has kept him sidelined since the end of February.

